CNN to Cut Few Dozen Employees — But the 'Real Bloodletting Still Lies Ahead' If They're Purchased by Paramount Skydance: Report

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Staffers at CNN are dreading an impending round of layoffs, a new report claimed. According to Status, the network is in the midst of a revamp as it looks to place more emphasis on their digital short-form content instead of focusing on television. The layoffs will reportedly affect a few dozen employees.

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'The Real Bloodletting Still Lies Ahead'

Source: mega A new report claimed CNN is planning to layoff a few dozen employees.

The report noted that the changes are coming before the proposed deal for Paramount Skydance to buy Warner Bros. Discovery is potentially completed, which would merge CNN with Paramount, who also recently acquired the CBS brand. If the mega deal goes through, even more staffers will be out of a job: "While it will be tough for CNN to endure another batch of cuts, the real bloodletting still lies ahead in the distance," the report explained.

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Will CNN Be Bought by Warner Bros. Discovery?

Source: mega CNN contributor Kara Swisher threatened to quit if the brand is bought by Paramount-Skydance.

The decisions aren't sitting well with employees, as CNN contributor Kara Swisher threatened to walk if new Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison is able to purchase CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. "They’ve already shown several times, including editorial choices, that they have no interest in journalism, and I refuse to work for an organization that doesn’t respect journalists," she spilled during a Monday, March 23, talk.

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Inside the Controversial Paramount Skydance Merger

Source: mega Paramount paid Donald Trump $16 million in a recent settlement.

Is Free Speech Being Endangered?

Source: mega David Ellison is currently the CEO of Paramount Skydance.