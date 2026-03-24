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CNN to Cut Few Dozen Employees — But the 'Real Bloodletting Still Lies Ahead' If They're Purchased by Paramount Skydance: Report

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CNN is in the midst of a revamp.

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March 24 2026, Updated 2:04 p.m. ET

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Staffers at CNN are dreading an impending round of layoffs, a new report claimed.

According to Status, the network is in the midst of a revamp as it looks to place more emphasis on their digital short-form content instead of focusing on television. The layoffs will reportedly affect a few dozen employees.

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'The Real Bloodletting Still Lies Ahead'

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Photo of A new report claimed CNN is planning to layoff a few dozen employees.
Source: mega

A new report claimed CNN is planning to layoff a few dozen employees.

The report noted that the changes are coming before the proposed deal for Paramount Skydance to buy Warner Bros. Discovery is potentially completed, which would merge CNN with Paramount, who also recently acquired the CBS brand.

If the mega deal goes through, even more staffers will be out of a job: "While it will be tough for CNN to endure another batch of cuts, the real bloodletting still lies ahead in the distance," the report explained.

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Will CNN Be Bought by Warner Bros. Discovery?

Photo of CNN contributor Kara Swisher threatened to quit if the brand is bought by Paramount Skydance.
Source: mega

CNN contributor Kara Swisher threatened to quit if the brand is bought by Paramount-Skydance.

The decisions aren't sitting well with employees, as CNN contributor Kara Swisher threatened to walk if new Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison is able to purchase CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

"They’ve already shown several times, including editorial choices, that they have no interest in journalism, and I refuse to work for an organization that doesn’t respect journalists," she spilled during a Monday, March 23, talk.

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Inside the Controversial Paramount Skydance Merger

Photo of Paramount paid Donald Trump $16 million in a recent settlement.
Source: mega

Paramount paid Donald Trump $16 million in a recent settlement.

Paramount has been accused of being pro-Donald Trump, as before they merged with Skydance last year, they settled a $16 million lawsuit with the president, who sued them and alleged they edited Kamala Harris' 60 Minutes interview prior to the 2024 presidential election. Some believe making the payment helped Ellison — whose dad is a Trump ally — secure the merger.

In addition, the company agreed to terminate some DEI initiatives and more closely monitor political bias.

It also raised eyebrows that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was abruptly canceled after 10 years following Colbert shaming Paramount for the Trump payout.

The merger is what allegedly led to Anderson Cooper departing the network, as he was reportedly upset over MAGA-friendly Bari Weiss becoming the new CBS News editor-in-chief.

Is Free Speech Being Endangered?

Photo of David Ellison is currently the CEO of Paramount Skydance.
Source: mega

David Ellison is currently the CEO of Paramount Skydance.

Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta believes the Paramount Skydance merger created a "state-compromised media" that endangers free speech since biased billionaires are taking over the brands, while CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin declared, "This has huge ramifications for Hollywood, for news industry, for cable."

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