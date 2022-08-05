Celeb Trainer Joshua Lipsey Says To 'Be Consistent' When Working Out: 'The Results Will Come'

It's hard to not see the weight fall off right away, but celebrity trainer Joshua Lipsey, who has trained Joe Jonas, Mario Lopez and more, notes that it might not happen overnight — and that's OK!

"Be consistent. The results will come — every fitness journey has its peaks and valleys, so if you can stay the course, you will be happy in the end," the fitness guru, who is the founder of Core Concepts, a methodology based off phases that focus on understanding that your core is the origin of everything, exclusively tells OK!.