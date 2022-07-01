Celebrity Nutritionist Christine Lusita Is 'So Happy' After Transforming Her Body & Ditching Fad Diets: 'I'm Resilient'
Celebrity nutritionist Christine Lusita had been losing and gaining weight most of her life.
"I lost 40 pounds probably five times in my life," she exclusively tells OK!. "When I was 32, I decided I can't go down this roller coaster anymore. Every time I failed, I thought I was the problem, but it wasn't about finding the next gimmick — it was finding out what worked for me."
The author of the best selling book The Right Fit Formula had dabbled in just about every fad diet you can imagine.
"I had tried everything — butter in your coffee, Weight Watchers, fasting, the cabbage diet, the Atkins diet. And I just was like, 'Why am I so unsuccessful?' Like my famous quote was, 'I'll start again on Monday, you know?' Every holiday I felt like I was always on a diet. I could never really eat and enjoy holiday food every time it was my birthday. I always felt like I had to have like a small sliver of cake because I never wanted to be overweight," the expert recalls.
Lusita then decided to take matters into her own hands and took up running and Pilates, as she is not the type of person that would ever go to a bootcamp.
"I was training myself," she says. "I knew if I could get to point A to point B, I was overcoming every obstacle, and I knew if I could push through the hard moments in life, it would be worth it."
Additionally, the TV host focused on what she was putting into her body everyday.
"I took the time to purchase food and eat a higher protein diet," she explains. "I also tried to have a fruit or vegetable with each meal — that one small change significantly reduced my waste by half the size. I was filling up on high fiber things, and so I wanted to eat a lot less junk food. As soon as you start moving, it changes everything. I increased my water intake, I followed a Mediterranean diet. I took my time, and I did it slowly because if I didn't then it would never have been a habit that has stuck with me for 15 years."
As a result, the pounds came off, and she is now inspiring others to feel their best selves.
"I was honoring my personality, and once that happened, everything just became so easy," she adds. "It was an epiphany. Before you know it, I was like, 'I need to share this information with millions of people and put them on their own diet freedom path.'"
When Lusita sees clients, she has then take a personality quiz, which is available here, in order to gain more insight. "Once I understand more of who they are, I help them lay out five or eight diet plans that all lean into the tendencies that are already innate and natural to them," she says of the process. "We immediately start with small changes. The first thing I have anybody do before they are on their weight loss journey is to get moving. There's no perfect way to exercise, it's just about physical activity."
The brunette beauty then increases their water intake, cuts their portions in half, and overall, just tries to instill good habits into their routine.
"I've seen a lot of transformations from people who are one hundred pounds — some of them are contestants on TV shows or everyday families. I love hearing them say, 'It's the most rewarding thing I feel like I've ever done,'" she gushes.
"I want to inspire everyone to honor their own individuality," she declares. "I want them to break the mold and stop trying to fit into other people's mold of perfection and really instead honor who they are and celebrate who they are. That's my goal and my idea."