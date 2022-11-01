Heidi Klum Outdoes Herself With Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume: See Photos!

The America's Got Talent host was writhing on the floor as she really took on the part of the garden critter for the star-studded event. "This costume took a very long time," she told reporters on the red carpet. "It took several months."

In videos shared to her Instagram account, Klum highlighted the preparation process of becoming the highly detailed worm. "So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple 🍎🪱. Thank you to the entire @prorenfx team for another unbelievable year. You guys are the best and I love working with you. 🎃👻🦇🕷️🕸️🧛🏻‍♀️🧟‍♂️💀," the blonde beauty captioned the clips of her night.