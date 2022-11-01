Heidi Klum Outdoes Herself With Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume: See Photos!
Nobody does Halloween quite like Heidi Klum! On Monday, October 31, the super model made jaws drop as she stepped out at her annual holiday party in New York City — the first holiday shindig she's held since the COVID-19 pandemic — dressed head-to-toe in an extremely true to life worm costume.
Klum's entire body was draped in the slimy looking skin, with only her eyes and mouth visible through the pink plastic shell as she slithered down the red carpet with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.
STRUTTING HIS STUFF! HEIDI KLUM TEACHES HOWIE MANDEL HOW TO WORK THE RUNWAY IN HEELS — SEE THE HILARIOUS VIDEO
The America's Got Talent host was writhing on the floor as she really took on the part of the garden critter for the star-studded event. "This costume took a very long time," she told reporters on the red carpet. "It took several months."
In videos shared to her Instagram account, Klum highlighted the preparation process of becoming the highly detailed worm. "So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple 🍎🪱. Thank you to the entire @prorenfx team for another unbelievable year. You guys are the best and I love working with you. 🎃👻🦇🕷️🕸️🧛🏻♀️🧟♂️💀," the blonde beauty captioned the clips of her night.
Fans took to the comments section to express their amazement at Klum's dedication to the costume. "Heidi is undoubtedly the QUEEN OF HALLOWEEN," one wrote, while another penned, "Happy Halloween! Oh my God! You are so brave! I feel claustrophobic just looking at this!😮😮😮."
Another social media user could not even imagine how she got herself in the outfit, adding, "Wow. That's a full transformation yet again! How the heck do you even walk in that or get out of it! I must know."
The huge bash was also a family affair, as the former Victoria Secret Angel's 18-year-old daughter, Leni, who is an up and coming model, also walked the carpet dressed as Catwoman.
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Klum on the red carpet of her Halloween party.