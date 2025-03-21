10 Celebrities Who Bought Homes for Their Parents: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Chris Pratt and More

Years after she debuted in the industry, Cardi B marked the "happiest day of [her] life" when she got her mother a house in November 2018.

"Last year, I was so thirsty to buy my mom a home, and I could only afford a house that cost $600,000, and you know, we live in New York," she said in an Instagram video. "I waited, I waited, I waited, I waited until I could afford a dream home."