10 Celebrities Who Bought Homes for Their Parents: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Chris Pratt and More

Source: MEGA

These stars bought lavish properties as a heartfelt expression of love and gratitude for their parents' sacrifices.

March 21 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Beyoncé

celebrities who bought homes for their parents beyonce
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé's father, Mathew, remarried following his divorce from Tina Knowles.

In 2004, Beyoncé purchased a five-bedroom home for her mother, Tina Knowles, in Austin, Texas. After the property was listed at $3.5 million in 2011, a 2014 report revealed the "Single Ladies" hitmaker purchased an opulent mansion in Houston, Texas, for $6 million.

Cardi B

celebrities who bought homes for their parents cardi b
Source: MEGA

Cardi B called her parents her 'biggest blessings.'

Years after she debuted in the industry, Cardi B marked the "happiest day of [her] life" when she got her mother a house in November 2018.

"Last year, I was so thirsty to buy my mom a home, and I could only afford a house that cost $600,000, and you know, we live in New York," she said in an Instagram video. "I waited, I waited, I waited, I waited until I could afford a dream home."

Chris Hemsworth

celebrities who bought homes for their parents chris hemsworth
Source: MEGA

The Hemsworth brothers grew up in Melbourne.

After scoring his big break, Chris Hemsworth fulfilled his promise to his parents, Craig and Leoni, and paid off their house.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor told GQ Australia in 2017, "That was the first thing I did. As you get older, the roles reverse – they had us so young, they worked long hours, they gave up all their youth, to give us a great life."

Chris Pratt

celebrities who bought homes for their parents chris pratt
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt was working as a waiter in a restaurant in Maui when actress-director Rae Dawn Chong cast him in her directorial debut, 'Cursed Part 3.'

Speaking with BuzzFeed, Chris Pratt proudly shared he bought his mom an abode when he landed his first major role when he was 23.

"I had just enough to buy the house. I was rich for a second, and then I was poor, but my mom had a house," said the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

celebrities who bought homes for their parents dwayne the rock johnson
Source: MEGA

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson never reconciled with his late father, Rocky Johnson, before the patriarch's death.

In 2019, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared an emotional video capturing his mother's reaction when he gave her "Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket" — allowing her to buy any house anywhere she wanted.

"This one felt good," the Jumanji actor wrote in the caption. "Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas. All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another."

MORE ON:
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

John Boyega

celebrities who bought homes for their parents john boyega
Source: MEGA

John Boyega set up a prank and told his parents they had an interview before telling them the truth about the property.

"On behalf of myself I'd like to say thank you for everything that you've done and I decided to do a secret project for a few months, and I'm here to tell you that there was no interview, that was a lie, this is your house that I am presenting to you. This is your new house, it belongs to you," John Boyega told his parents, Samson and Abigail, when he surprised them with a new home in London, England, in 2020.

Michael B. Jordan

celebrities who bought homes for their parents michael b jordan
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan is close with his parents, Michael A. Jordan and Donna Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan purchased a $1.7 million Sherman Oaks property for his parents in 2015.

"It's every kid's dream to buy their mom and dad a house," he said in an interview.

Taylor Swift

celebrities who bought homes for their parents taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's parents have been supportive of her career.

In 2011, Taylor Swift bought a three-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot Nashville, Tenn., home for her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

Tina Turner

celebrities who bought homes for their parents tina turner
Source: MEGA

Tina Turner's mother, Zelma Priscilla Bullock, endured an abusive relationship with the singer's father, Richard Bullock.

Tina Turner purchased a house for mother, Zelma Bullock, despite their strained relationship.

"Ma was not kind," she said in the 2021 documentary Tina. "When I became a star, of course then she was happy because I bought her a house. I did all kinds of things for her. She was my mother. I was trying to make her comfortable because she didn't have a husband. She was alone, but she still didn't like me."

Zayn Malik

celebrities who bought homes for their parents zayn malik
Source: MEGA

Zayn Malik and his siblings were raised in Bradford, West Yorkshire, England.

The This Is Us documentary captured the emotional moment when Zayn Malik's mom finally saw the home he bought for her.

"I know that you always used to say, 'I'll get you a house one day when I'm older,'" his mom, Trisha, tearfully said over the phone. "But thank you for what you've done for us. I'm so proud of you."

