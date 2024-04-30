Chris Hemsworth Emotionally Reveals His Father Carries the Alzheimer's Gene: 'He's Much More the Observer Now'

Although the famous family will face changes with the patriarch's mental health in the future, the Avengers: Infinity War actor has been focused on being present. "We don't want anyone we love to suffer, but what we can focus on is our attitude and perspective," Chris said of his coping mechanism.

"I have a great sense of nostalgia for how life is changing. But I don’t look at any of this like, 'Oh no, time is running out, what a tragedy.' I feel like, 'Well, then, get going!' Be involved and stay present and don’t get caught up in all the rubbish that I may have spent a large chunk of my adult life doing. What a gift it is to be able to love so deeply and be loved. What else is there really that we’re here for?" the 12 Strong alum added.