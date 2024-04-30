Chris Hemsworth Emotionally Reveals His Father Carries the Alzheimer's Gene: 'He's Much More the Observer Now'
Chris Hemsworth is revealing his family's very personal struggle.
In a candid new interview, the Thor actor, 40, emotionally opened up about finding out his dad, Craig Hemsworth, is a carrier for the Alzheimer's gene that took the life of his grandfather last year.
"I know my dad is going through a transition of acceptance around 'I’m not this big, strong man with all the answers who everybody looks to for guidance now,'" Chris said of his father, who also shares sons Liam Hemsworth, 34, and Luke Hemsworth, 43, with his wife, Leonie Hemsworth.
"He’s much more the observer now rather than leading the pack. It’s a reminder to me because those are exactly the qualities I need: stillness, observation, absorption, a respect for the present moment," he explained.
Although the famous family will face changes with the patriarch's mental health in the future, the Avengers: Infinity War actor has been focused on being present. "We don't want anyone we love to suffer, but what we can focus on is our attitude and perspective," Chris said of his coping mechanism.
"I have a great sense of nostalgia for how life is changing. But I don’t look at any of this like, 'Oh no, time is running out, what a tragedy.' I feel like, 'Well, then, get going!' Be involved and stay present and don’t get caught up in all the rubbish that I may have spent a large chunk of my adult life doing. What a gift it is to be able to love so deeply and be loved. What else is there really that we’re here for?" the 12 Strong alum added.
Chris and Craig have maintained a strong bond since he was young. "Some of my greatest memories from when I was a kid are training with my dad," the Hollywood hunk shared on social media in 2022 for Father's Day alongside a video of the duo working out together.
"I used to compete in the 110m hurdles but didn’t have enough space to train as we lived on top of a very steep hill. My dad built me a single hurdle out of timber, and I used the 15-meter driveway we had to practice over and over again. Just he and I till the sun went down having fun, having a laugh," he gushed.
"Here we are 25 years on still laughing and still moving. Happy Father’s Day, champ," Chris concluded the sweet tribute.
Vanity Fair conducted the interview with Chris.