10 Celebrities Who Have Dealt with Aphasia: Bruce Willis, Emilia Clarke and More

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza suffered from aphasia at a very young age.

In a 2017 interview with NPR's podcast "Fresh Air" producer Ann Marie Baldonado, Plaza looked back at her college days and when her stroke began. She was a film student at New York University and was about to have her lunch at her friend's apartment when it "suddenly happened" while speaking about a Hilary Duff concert.

"They thought I was making a joke," she continued. "I was always doing something stupid, but then after a couple of minutes, you know, they kept saying, 'do you want us to call an ambulance?' I was aware enough to shake my head yes."

After a hospital visit, she developed excessive aphasia, which caused her to fail to talk despite knowing how to respond.