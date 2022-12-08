Bruce Willis' Family Praying 'For A Holiday Miracle' Following Aphasia Diagnosis
Months after storied actor Bruce Willis’ family revealed the star was suffering health woes, it seems the star’s brood is hoping for a miracle as they continue to grow even closer — particularly with his former wife and lifelong friend, actress Demi Moore.
"Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma," an insider close with the famous brood recently told Radar Online, referencing Willis’ current spouse, model Emma Heming.
Considering their close relationship, the Ghost icon is purportedly “taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him” amid the actor’s struggles with the progressive condition, which can impact speech and communication abilities.
“If she's not there by his side, she's calling on the phone just so Bruce can hear her voice,” they shared of the exes’ close friendship. "They know he won't be around forever, so they're cherishing every single moment."
Considering the family’s apparent love of the winter holidays, it seems the season has only brought the already tight-knit clan even closer together.
"It was always a special time, the family traditions they loved continued, like their pajama parties and game nights,” they added, noting that Willis’ daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, whom he shares with Moore, and 30, Mabel Ray, and Evelyn Penn, whom he shares with Heming, "can't imagine Christmas without Bruce.”
"It's been painful to see him deteriorate” they said, adding that the Die Hard star’s older kids “miss the old Bruce — the one who used to tease them about their boyfriends and give them unsolicited advice.”
As such, watching their dad battle the disease has proven particularly painful.
"There are days when they see glimpses of the old Bruce, but they are brief and far between," the insider explained. "It seems he's slipping further away from them, and it breaks their heart ... all they can do is tell him they love him and pray for a holiday miracle,” they added.