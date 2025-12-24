Hanukkah 2025: Selena Gomez, Mayim Bialik and More Celebrities Celebrating the Jewish Holiday

Article continues below advertisement

Aerin Lauder

Source: @aerin/Instagram Aerin Lauder and her husband, Eric Zinterhofer, exchanged vows in a Jewish ceremony in 1996.

Businesswoman Aerin Lauder shared a photo of her lit candles to mark the first night of Hanukkah 2025. "Happy first night of Hanukkah for all who celebrate.. and I do. A festival of lights and a story of perseverance and dedication," she greeted her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Source: @noatishby/Instagram The pair tied the knot in 2015.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who was raised Jewish in Ukraine, helped Noa Tishby light the candles. "Happy second night of Hanukkah. Join me with @aplusk and Mila Kunis as we light candles together," the actress said via Instagram. "Ashton 'Rabbi Kutcher' walked us through how to light the menorah again and Mila reminded us why this holiday feels so special, because lighting a menorah is meant to be communal."

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Bersten and Emma Slater

Source: @alanbersten/Instagram Alan Bersten and Emma Slater confirmed their relationship in April.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Borstein

Source: @alexborstein/Instagram Alex Borstein's mother and grandmother are Holocaust survivors.

Taking part in Hanukkah celebrations, Alex Borstein rang in the Festival of Lights by sharing a photo of her candles. "My fire is lit. 🔥🕎," the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Clea Shearer

Source: @cleashearer/Instagram Clea Shearer co-founded The Home Edit.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Following the tragic Bondi Beach shooting, Clea Shearer dropped a powerful message as she commemorated Hanukkah 2025 with her family. "Wishing all who celebrate, a meaningful night one of Hanukkah," she shared. "With today’s deadly antisemitic attacks, it’s far from the peaceful joyous night it should be. My heart is with the victims families - may their memory be a blessing."

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Goldschneider

Source: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram Jackie Goldschneider previously slammed Kanye West following the rapper's antisemitic rants on X.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider spent Hanukkah with her family, writing on Instagram, "Nothing will dim our light! Happy Hanukkah to all. May your holidays be filled with joy, peace and love. 💙✡️❤️🕎."

Article continues below advertisement

Mayim Bialik

Source: @missmayim/Instagram Mayim Bialik has documented her Hanukkah celebrations this year.

Throughout the Hanukkah celebrations, Mayim Bialik shared photos to spread the holiday spirit. "Also a candle near burned the house down seconds after I took the other photo 🤦‍♀️ safety first. #fourthnight," she shared in one post.

Article continues below advertisement

Nev Schulman

Source: @nevschulman/Instagram Nev Schulman was born to a Jewish family.

"In the glow of the menorah, we’re reminded that love grows when we stand together. For our family—and for all families. 💙🤍," Nev Schulman captioned a photo of his family lighting a menorah.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Source: @mindyweiss/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wed on September 27.