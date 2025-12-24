or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Hanukkah
PHOTOS

Hanukkah 2025: Selena Gomez, Mayim Bialik and More Celebrities Celebrating the Jewish Holiday

celebrities hanukkah celebrations photos
Source: @mindyweiss/Instagram; @missmayim/Instagram

From Selena Gomez to Mayim Bialik, see how stars are celebrating Hanukkah this year!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

Aerin Lauder

celebrities hanukkah celebrations photos
Source: @aerin/Instagram

Aerin Lauder and her husband, Eric Zinterhofer, exchanged vows in a Jewish ceremony in 1996.

Businesswoman Aerin Lauder shared a photo of her lit candles to mark the first night of Hanukkah 2025.

"Happy first night of Hanukkah for all who celebrate.. and I do. A festival of lights and a story of perseverance and dedication," she greeted her followers.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

image of The pair tied the knot in 2015.
Source: @noatishby/Instagram

The pair tied the knot in 2015.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who was raised Jewish in Ukraine, helped Noa Tishby light the candles.

"Happy second night of Hanukkah. Join me with @aplusk and Mila Kunis as we light candles together," the actress said via Instagram. "Ashton 'Rabbi Kutcher' walked us through how to light the menorah again and Mila reminded us why this holiday feels so special, because lighting a menorah is meant to be communal."

Alan Bersten and Emma Slater

celebrities hanukkah celebrations photos
Source: @alanbersten/Instagram

Alan Bersten and Emma Slater confirmed their relationship in April.

Alan Bersten shared a glimpse of his Hanukkah 2025 celebration with his girlfriend, Emma Slater, and his dog on Instagram.

The Dancing With the Stars pro wrote in the caption, "Happy Hanukkah! My heart is heavy today due to the senseless tragedy that occurred today in Sydney. Jewish hate has to stop!"

Alex Borstein

celebrities hanukkah celebrations photos
Source: @alexborstein/Instagram

Alex Borstein's mother and grandmother are Holocaust survivors.

Taking part in Hanukkah celebrations, Alex Borstein rang in the Festival of Lights by sharing a photo of her candles.

"My fire is lit. 🔥🕎," the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star shared.

Clea Shearer

celebrities hanukkah celebrations photos
Source: @cleashearer/Instagram

Clea Shearer co-founded The Home Edit.

Following the tragic Bondi Beach shooting, Clea Shearer dropped a powerful message as she commemorated Hanukkah 2025 with her family.

"Wishing all who celebrate, a meaningful night one of Hanukkah," she shared. "With today’s deadly antisemitic attacks, it’s far from the peaceful joyous night it should be. My heart is with the victims families - may their memory be a blessing."

Jackie Goldschneider

celebrities hanukkah celebrations photos
Source: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider previously slammed Kanye West following the rapper's antisemitic rants on X.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider spent Hanukkah with her family, writing on Instagram, "Nothing will dim our light! Happy Hanukkah to all. May your holidays be filled with joy, peace and love. 💙✡️❤️🕎."

Mayim Bialik

celebrities hanukkah celebrations photos
Source: @missmayim/Instagram

Mayim Bialik has documented her Hanukkah celebrations this year.

Throughout the Hanukkah celebrations, Mayim Bialik shared photos to spread the holiday spirit.

"Also a candle near burned the house down seconds after I took the other photo 🤦‍♀️ safety first. #fourthnight," she shared in one post.

Nev Schulman

celebrities hanukkah celebrations photos
Source: @nevschulman/Instagram

Nev Schulman was born to a Jewish family.

"In the glow of the menorah, we’re reminded that love grows when we stand together. For our family—and for all families. 💙🤍," Nev Schulman captioned a photo of his family lighting a menorah.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

celebrities hanukkah celebrations photos
Source: @mindyweiss/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wed on September 27.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sought Mindy Weiss' help to build a Christmas/Hanukkah village for their home.

"Seriously a big vision board dream! @selenagomez and @itsbennyblanco understood my need to succeed with this task! I had help from @casablanca.creations and @butterflyfloral … next year the village is going to be a city! 🤶xox," the celebrity event planner captioned the clip.

