Khloé Kardashian, Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, Lori Harvey & Other Celebrities Mourn The Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Loved ones of the hip hop star immediately took to social media to grieve following news of the devastating incident — which occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m.

Gucci Mane grieved in an Instagram post, stating "this broke my heart 💔 Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff, while Wiz Khalifa added, "rip take. Delete all footage and people talkin about it so it doesn’t exist," in a Twitter message.

MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF SHOT DEAD AT 28

"This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible," wrote actress Keke Palmer on Instagram, while model Hailey Bieber shared a post confirming his death to her Instagram Story along with the words, "I can't believe this."

"This is so sad. Wow! Over what??" Khloé Kardashian added in a tweet about the sorrowful situation. "May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad."