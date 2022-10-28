Rock Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87

Lewis began his career as a musician at only 14-years-old and quickly shot to fame. In his early 20s, the rocker became a household name worldwide with his 1957 classic "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."

Known for his passionate playing, that often involved aggressively slamming his fingers onto the keys and kicking out dramatically with his legs, Lewis helped popularize the piano as a legitimate instrument used in the rock genre.