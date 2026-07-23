'Celebrities Are Rude and Obnoxious': Shaquille O’Neal Insists He's 'a Regular Person' as He Takes Brutal Swipe at Hollywood Stars

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Shaquille O’Neal has a surprising take on fame, revealing why he doesn't want to be considered a Hollywood figure. "Excuse my French, celebrities are a-------," O’Neal, 54, declared to a news outlet in an interview published Thursday, July 23, doubling down by describing them as "weird, rude and obnoxious."

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Shaquille O’Neal Ripped 'Rude' Celebrities

Source: MEGA Shaquille O’Neal would rather not be labeled as a 'celebrity.'

The former Los Angeles Lakers player said he considered himself to be a "regular person," adding he doesn't want to be placed "in that category." In another part of the interview, O'Neal slammed Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy about brutal comments he made at Tom Brady earlier this week.

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Shaquille O’Neal Hopes Tom Brady 'Punches' Dave Portnoy in the Face

Source: MEGA Shaquille O’Neal didn't hold back when criticizing Dave Portnoy.

"Dave talks a lot," the NBA alum told the outlet. "He's one of those lucky guys who had a lot of success. So, he thinks his point of view is important." Shaq and Brady, 48, have developed a close friendship over the years, with the basketball legend famously bringing the NFL star on his podcast after he was relentlessly roasted during his Netflix special in 2025. O'Neal didn't mince his words while bashing Portnoy, 49, adding, "I’d be glad if somebody punches him in the face. And I hope it’s Tom."

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Shaquille O’Neal Called Out David Portnoy in Support of Tom Brady

Source: MEGA; @ Shaquille O’Neal responded to Dave Portnoy, who criticized Tom Brady's post-NFL career.

"I try to be nice, [but] you can tell him I said that," the retired athlete continued, dismissing Portnoy's "idiot" opinion as something that "never" matters. O'Neal claimed the businessman knew "exactly what he was doing," adding, "He's doing it so well."

Dave Portnoy Called Tom Brady 'Cringey'

Source: Photo Dave Portnoy called Tom Brady's retirement the 'downfall of an icon.'