'Celebrities Are Rude and Obnoxious': Shaquille O’Neal Insists He's 'a Regular Person' as He Takes Brutal Swipe at Hollywood Stars
July 23 2026, Updated 2:36 p.m. ET
Shaquille O’Neal has a surprising take on fame, revealing why he doesn't want to be considered a Hollywood figure.
"Excuse my French, celebrities are a-------," O’Neal, 54, declared to a news outlet in an interview published Thursday, July 23, doubling down by describing them as "weird, rude and obnoxious."
Shaquille O’Neal Ripped 'Rude' Celebrities
The former Los Angeles Lakers player said he considered himself to be a "regular person," adding he doesn't want to be placed "in that category."
In another part of the interview, O'Neal slammed Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy about brutal comments he made at Tom Brady earlier this week.
Shaquille O’Neal Hopes Tom Brady 'Punches' Dave Portnoy in the Face
"Dave talks a lot," the NBA alum told the outlet. "He's one of those lucky guys who had a lot of success. So, he thinks his point of view is important."
Shaq and Brady, 48, have developed a close friendship over the years, with the basketball legend famously bringing the NFL star on his podcast after he was relentlessly roasted during his Netflix special in 2025.
O'Neal didn't mince his words while bashing Portnoy, 49, adding, "I’d be glad if somebody punches him in the face. And I hope it’s Tom."
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Shaquille O’Neal Called Out David Portnoy in Support of Tom Brady
"I try to be nice, [but] you can tell him I said that," the retired athlete continued, dismissing Portnoy's "idiot" opinion as something that "never" matters.
O'Neal claimed the businessman knew "exactly what he was doing," adding, "He's doing it so well."
Dave Portnoy Called Tom Brady 'Cringey'
As OK! previously reported, Portnoy took major shots at Brady, claiming the beloved football star was ruining his legacy amid his feud with Jake Paul.
“What is happening with Tom Brady post-retirement is one of the great downfalls of an icon," he said during his Wake Up Barstool show on Monday, July 20. “[This is] a legacy that is being lame-ified. You don’t want to see him mixed up in lowbrow TikTok flag football leagues in Saudi Arabia or whatever it is. Everything about him is cringey right now to me."
Portnoy agreed with his co-host Brandon Walker, likening Brady to Hailey Welch, the “Hawk Tuah” girl who became a viral sensation in 2023.
“He has become somebody who looks like he is trying to get to a spotlight, trying to get attention," Walker said. "Tom Brady shouldn’t have to do things designed for your entertainment."
Brady has yet to respond to Portnoy's comments as of publication.