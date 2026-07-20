Dave Portnoy Calls Out Tom Brady's 'Cringey' Post-NFL Career After Athlete's Fight With Logan Paul: 'Lame-ifying His Entire Legacy'
July 20 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
Dave Portnoy ripped into "lame" Tom Brady and his post-NFL career trajectory in a fiery rant.
The businessman, 49, took to his Wake Up Barstool show to shade the former New England Patriots quarterback, 48, alleging he's ruining his legacy.
Dave Portnoy Gave His Thoughts on Tom Brady's Retirement
“What is happening with Tom Brady post-retirement is one of the great downfalls of an icon," the Barstool Sports founder began.
Tom Brady Smacked Logan Paul During Fanatics Fest on July 17
“[This is] a legacy that is being lame-ified,” Portnoy continued. “You don’t want to see him mixed up in lowbrow TikTok flag football leagues in Saudi Arabia or whatever it is. Everything about him is cringey right now to me.”
The Massachusetts native specifically mentioned a moment that occurred on July 17, when Brady slapped Logan Paul across the face on stage during Fanatics Fest.
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Portnoy then called out Brady’s friend Michael Rubin and claimed the Fanatics CEO can “lame-ify the coolest guys in the world.”
Barstool Sports' Brandon Walker also gave his take, comparing the ex-football player to Haliey Welch, the infamous “Hawk Tuah” girl who went viral back in 2024.
“He has become somebody who looks like he is trying to get to a spotlight, trying to get attention … and Tom Brady shouldn’t have to do things designed for your entertainment," Walker noted.
Footage also surfaced on Sunday, July 19, during the FIFA World Cup that showed Brady giving Paul, 31, the middle finger.
Alongside a video of the incident, Portnoy tweeted his thoughts about it on X, writing: “Can somebody please shake Tom Brady and tell him to get as far away from Michael Rubin as possible and stop lame-ifying his entire legacy?"
Tom Brady Officially Retired From the NFL in 2023
The ex-sportsman played for the NFL from between 2000 and 2022, announcing he was retiring "for good" in February 2023.
While he initially said he was stepping back from the sport after the 2021 season, he reversed the decision six weeks later and decided to play one final year on the field.
At the time of his departure announcement, Brady shared a video on social media for his fans.
"Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good,” he said. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”