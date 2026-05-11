Tom Brady's Revenge: Football Star Brings Up Kevin Hart's Affair During Brutal Roast

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Tom Brady finally got his revenge. On Sunday, May 10, the football legend made a surprise appearance at Kevin Hart’s roast and wasted no time firing back at the comedian after being the center of Netflix’s celebrity roast in 2024.

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Source: Netflix Tom Brady made a surprise appearance at Kevin Hart’s roast.

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Brady stepped onstage ready to return the favor. “All right, this won’t take long, because, as you guys know, I’m a busy man,” Brady joked to the crowd. “But I do have a few words for you before I return to my affairs in Las Vegas. Oh, wait, I’m talking about affairs in Las Vegas. Was that off? Not supposed to talk about affairs in Vegas? I think I broke another rule. F--- it. I talked about it.”

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The crowd immediately reacted to the sharp jab, which referenced Hart’s very public 2017 cheating scandal. At the time, Hart admitted to cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish, while she was pregnant with their son. The scandal later became even bigger after an alleged extortion attempt involving a sexual video surfaced, ultimately leading him to apologize publicly. Despite the fallout and strain on their marriage, the couple stayed together.

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Tom Brady showed up for revenge at The Roast of Kevin Hart. #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/usaH8MHIVs — Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2026 Source: @netflix/X

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Source: MEGA The football star joked about the comedian’s past cheating scandal during the roast.

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Brady’s roast moment appeared to be direct payback for Hart’s brutal jokes during Netflix’s 2024 special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which took place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. During the special, Hart repeatedly joked about Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Hart told Brady at the time. "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it."

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Hart also poked fun at Bündchen’s relationship with Joaquim Valente, whom she reportedly married in December 2025 and shares a son with. "You know who also f----- their coach? Gisele, she f----- her karate coach," Hart joked. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

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Source: MEGA Kevin Hart had a highly publicized 2017 affair while his wife, Eniko Parrish, was pregnant.

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Though Brady looked visibly uncomfortable during parts of the roast, he still raised his glass and played along with the crowd. Brady and Bündchen — who share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian together — announced their divorce in October 2022 after more than a decade of marriage. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen shared at the time.

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Source: MEGA Kevin Hart mocked Tom Brady’s marriage troubles and joked about Gisele Bündchen’s relationship with Joaquim Valente.

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"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she continued. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart, and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."