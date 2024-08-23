11 Celebrities Who Admitted They Are Voting for Trump: Amber Rose, Megyn Kelly and More

OK Magazine
Amber Rose

amber rose
Source: MEGA

Amber Rose is supporting Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In May, she officially launched her MAGA era on Instagram, uploading a photo of herself posing with the former president and Melania Trump at an event.

She captioned the post, "Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸."

Brett Favre

brett favre
Source: MEGA

In 2023, Brett Favre proclaimed himself a Donald supporter during his interview with Jason Whitlock.

"I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you. I don't know if our current president has the same mentality," said the former football quarterback.

Johnny Damon

johnny damon
Source: MEGA

Johnny Damon confirmed his support for the 45th president in a 2022 tweet. He simply wrote "Trump 2024" alongside a U.S. flag emoji.

Jon Voight

jon voight
Source: MEGA

For years, Jon Voight has been an unshakeable supporter of Donald.

In February, he posted a rant on X as he spoke about "The American Dream."

"The handshake of two. The president of the United States of America handing it over to the one who will make America great again, President Donald Trump," the actor continued.

Keemstar

keemstar
Source: @keemstar/Instagram

In November 2022, YouTuber Keemstar endorsed Donald on X by writing, "Trump 2024."

Kelsey Grammer

kelsey grammer
Source: MEGA
BBC asked Kelsey Grammer in 2023 about whether he was still a supporter of the 77-year-old politician.

The Frasier star declared, "I am, and I'll let that be the end of it."

Kristy Swanson

kristy swanson
Source: MEGA

Over the years, Kristy Swanson has been vocal about her love for Donald. She usually quotes the former president and tweets Bible verses with his name.

For instance, she greeted everyone during the U.S. Independence Day in 2023 with the text, "We are and will always be one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. Happy Fourth of July. - President Donald Trump."

Megyn Kelly

megyn kelly
Source: MEGA

Even one of Donald's mortal enemies voted for him — and will still vote for him.

Megyn Kelly, who admitted to voting for Trump in 2020, revealed during her heated debate with Bill Maher she would support Donald for the second time.

Randy Quaid

randy quaid
Source: MEGA

Randy Quaid promoted Donald to his followers in 2022.

"Make America Glorious Again! Trump 2024," he wrote on X.

Robert Davi

robert davi
Source: MEGA

In 2022, Robert Davi showered Donald with compliments as he seemingly criticized Joe Biden's administration.

"Listening to Donald Trump made me feel the greatest days of America could be ahead of us. Donald Trump has the balls, common sense, and know-how to lift America out of the destructive path it is currently facing. He communicates plainly to the American people with bold clarity," said the Maniac Cop star.

Terrence K. Williams

terrence k williams
Source: @terrencekwilliams/Instagram

Terrence K. Williams, whose social media pages are filled with "Trump 2024" endorsements ahead of the election, rejoiced when Donald announced he was running for reelection. He called the news "the greatest announcement" in 2022.

"He has my complete and total endorsement. He has done so much for America. He has done so much for the Black community! He will always have my support. We love you Trump," Terrence tweeted. "MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN. TRUMP 2024."

More From OK! Magazine

