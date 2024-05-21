'Oh, For F---'s Sake': Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher Spar as She Reveals She's Voting for Donald Trump Again

Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher got into a heated debate when they talked about the upcoming 2024 election and how the TV star will be voting for Donald Trump for the second time.

"I can't even understand that. And I understand that Biden is deeply flawed, but he does believe in our way of life. And I was the one who was saying from the very beginning when everyone was laughing at me that Donald Trump will never give up power. And he didn't. He still hasn't conceded the last election. I don't know what could possibly be more fundamental to you or anyone, then you have to concede elections, and he hasn't conceded the last one. He's plainly not going to concede this one. He now has all of his sycophants around him parroting his party line, which is when they will ask them will you abide by the election results? Yes, if it's a free and fair election, which is another way of saying if we win. Do you really think this is a place this country should be?" Maher, who has been vocal about how neither candidate should be in office, said on the Tuesday, May 21, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."