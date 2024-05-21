'Oh, For F---'s Sake': Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher Spar as She Reveals She's Voting for Donald Trump Again
Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher got into a heated debate when they talked about the upcoming 2024 election and how the TV star will be voting for Donald Trump for the second time.
"I can't even understand that. And I understand that Biden is deeply flawed, but he does believe in our way of life. And I was the one who was saying from the very beginning when everyone was laughing at me that Donald Trump will never give up power. And he didn't. He still hasn't conceded the last election. I don't know what could possibly be more fundamental to you or anyone, then you have to concede elections, and he hasn't conceded the last one. He's plainly not going to concede this one. He now has all of his sycophants around him parroting his party line, which is when they will ask them will you abide by the election results? Yes, if it's a free and fair election, which is another way of saying if we win. Do you really think this is a place this country should be?" Maher, who has been vocal about how neither candidate should be in office, said on the Tuesday, May 21, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Maher, 68, then asked Kelly, 53, what is "more important" to her.
"How about about my daughter not going into a locker room and seeing a man's p-----? How about young men on college campuses getting due process when they get accused falsely of rape?" she fumed, to which Maher replied, "I think that's a false equivalency…"
"Bulls---! What do you mean?" Kelly asked.
"I think these things are important. But you can handle these things through the normal due process of our system. But if we lose the system itself, come on…" Maher pointed out.
Kelly then went on to state there's "a difference between" something being stolen versus it wasn't fair.
"What wasn't fair?" Maher asked, to which she said, "Oh my god. Don’t get me started! How about the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story?"
"Oh for f---’s sake! Really? Then we’re not as alike as you think… That’s a stupid non-story," Maher blurted out.
"Says who? There are polls that show some 10-12 percent of the electorate says they would have changed their mind had they seen it, had they known about it," she said, insisting that people "did care" about the "scandal of his corruption and his dad's corruption."
She added, "I used to think that Hunter Biden was a hot mess and Joe Biden was embarrassed by him but had to deal. Now I really think he was doing Joe Biden's bidding. Joe Biden is the bad guy who sent his drug addled son out there to collect money. That’s what the laptop shows."
As OK! previously reported, in April, Kelly admitted she voted for Trump the first time around.
"I had a long contentious relationship with Donald Trump, you may be aware. And going into 2020, I didn't know whether I can pull the lever for him. I really didn't," she explained on her show. "The world had shifted under our feet."
She shared that at the time she only divulged the information to her doctor. "I went in and I told her after the election, who I voted for 2020 and I've never shared this publicly," she stated. "I don't talk about who I vote for as a journalist. I never have, but I'm going to today. And I told her, I voted for Donald Trump."