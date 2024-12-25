or
12 Stars Who Auditioned for Harry Potter Movies: From Henry Cavill to Robin Williams and More

celebrities who auditioned for harry potter movies
Source: MEGA

'Harry Potter' fans would have had a completely different movie experience if these stars had played their favorite characters.

Dec. 25 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

David Thewlis

david thewlis
Source: MEGA

Ian Hart got Professor Quirrell's role.

Enola Holmes 2 actor David Thewlis originally auditioned for Professor Quirrell's role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. However, he ended up playing Remus Lupin in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and the four final films in the franchise.

"I was directing my own movie [Cheeky] when [the offer for Lupin] came through, and I'd actually cast Ian Hart in my movie so obviously I wasn't bitter. He said, 'Who're you playing'? And I said, 'Lupin,' and he said, 'Well, you gotta do it, that's the best part in the book,'" Thewlis told Moviehole in 2004.

Eddie Redmayne

eddie redmayne
Source: MEGA

Eddie Redmayne joined the Wizarding World in a different way.

In an interview with Empire, Eddie Redmayne confirmed he auditioned to play Tom Riddle while he was still at a university but never got the chance to do it.

"I properly failed and didn't get a call back. Over the years I always hoped I might be cast as a member of the Weasley family, but unfortunately not," he shared.

Redmayne, however, got the chance to lead the Fantastic Beasts franchise as Newt Scamander.

Henry Cavill

henry cavill
Source: MEGA

Henry Cavill was also the first choice to play Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' franchise.

"I'm sensing some Batman rivalries," Henry Cavill joked after losing both Cedric Diggory and Edward Cullen's roles to Robert Pattinson, who played Bruce Wayne's character in the DC Extended Universe.

Jamie Campbell Bower

jamie campbell bower
Source: MEGA

Jamie Campbell Bower was eventually cast as young Grindelwald in the 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' film series.

Jamie Campbell Bower admitted to ruining his Harry Potter audition for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone installment after sharing an awkward gag.

"I had just heard this joke about a fairy, like, the reason why the fairy sits on top of the Christmas tree. And it's a really, like, dirty joke, because it's about the Christmas tree up somebody's bottom," Bower said on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "And I told this joke in the audition, and there was again, this sort of air of silence after I said it. And I was like, 'Well, f----- that up."

Bower was up to play the titular role in the franchise, but it went to Daniel Radcliffe.

Jason Isaacs

jason isaacs
Source: MEGA

Jason Isaacs was asked to play the role of Lucius Malfoy instead.

While Jason Isaacs scored Lucius Malfoy's character, he originally tried to get Gilderoy Lockhart's role in the film series.

"I was mightily pissed off when they asked me would I mind reading for a different part. I was about to go play Captain Hook [in 2003's Peter Pan] and didn't want to do two children's villains. I went back in and read then went home," he added.

Isaacs reportedly told his agent to refuse the part, but his friends and family soon pushed him to take on the role — and he was thankful he did!

Joseph Morgan

joseph morgan
Source: MEGA

The role went to Christian Coulson.

In a post on X, Joseph Morgan confirmed that his "first ever acting audition was for Harry Potter II (Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets), for a character called Tom Riddle." Although he did not get the role, he still pursued a career in the TV and film industry.

Harry Potter

Jude Law

jude law
Source: MEGA

Jude Law played the part of young Albus Dumbledore instead.

Jude Law almost had a different fate in the Harry Potter franchise as he nearly played Gilderoy Lockhart's character. However, the creators decided to give him a different role since he was too young to portray the temporary Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts.

Liam Aiken

liam aiken
Source: MEGA

Liam Aiken famously appeared in 'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.'

Liam Aiken nearly became The Chosen One, according to casting director Janet Hirshenson.

In an interview with HuffPost, Hirshenson said Aiken was tested for the titular role. However, author J.K. Rowling only wanted British actors in the cast.

Richard E. Grant

richard e grant
Source: MEGA

Richard E. Grant lost to Jason Isaacs.

Richard E. Grant impressed the Harry Potter team, which is why he was considered for the role of Lucius Malfoy. However, Isaacs ended up playing the character.

Robin Williams

robin williams
Source: MEGA

Robin Williams was interested in two 'Harry Potter' roles.

Like Aiken, Robin Williams also became a victim of the all-British rule in the Harry Potter cast, getting rejected from playing Hagrid and Lupin.

"But it was a British-only edict. And once he said no to Robin, he wasn't going to say yes to anybody else, that's for sure. It couldn't be," Hirshenson said of director Chris Columbus.

He revealed that Williams, who died in August 2014, reached out to Columbus but still did not get the chance to become part of the film series.

Saoirse Ronan

saoirse ronan
Source: MEGA

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' introduced Luna Lovegood's character.

Even Saoirse Ronan failed to secure a spot in Harry Potter.

During an October 3 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Little Women actress shared a past role she regretted not being able to play.

"But I had gone up for Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter years ago," said Ronan. "Because it was like the Irish character, so they got everyone Irish in, like half Ireland come and audition."

She reportedly knew she was not going to get it because she was too young, but thankfully, she still experienced being part of the franchise when she read out a scene.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster

thomas brodie sangster
Source: MEGA

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley's role.

In the early 2000s, then-10-year-old Thomas Brodie-Sangster auditioned for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone but lost Ron Weasley's character.

"It was my first experience of rejection and hit me quite hard. I had feelings of anger and frustration, but I couldn't really put the blame on anyone for not giving me the role," he told Radio Times, adding, "I do remember thinking, though, that the next time I went for an audition, I'd have to put up a shield to stop myself from getting hurt. It was the last time I ever felt like that, so whatever I did seemed to work."

