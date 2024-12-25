12 Stars Who Auditioned for Harry Potter Movies: From Henry Cavill to Robin Williams and More

Enola Holmes 2 actor David Thewlis originally auditioned for Professor Quirrell's role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. However, he ended up playing Remus Lupin in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and the four final films in the franchise.

"I was directing my own movie [Cheeky] when [the offer for Lupin] came through, and I'd actually cast Ian Hart in my movie so obviously I wasn't bitter. He said, 'Who're you playing'? And I said, 'Lupin,' and he said, 'Well, you gotta do it, that's the best part in the book,'" Thewlis told Moviehole in 2004.