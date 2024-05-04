10 Celebrities From Ireland: Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy and More
Bono
U2 lead singer Bono, born in a hospital in Dublin in 1960, began his career with the band in the 1970s. The group has continuously released hit albums, including Boy, October, War, The Unforgettable Fire and All That You Can't Leave Behind.
The group dropped Songs of Innocence and Songs of Experience in 2014 and 2017, respectively, before releasing its latest album, Songs of Surrender, in 2023.
As a soloist, Bono received several accolades, like the MusiCares Person of the Year Award and the French government's Legion of Honor in 2003. Several organizations recognized his activist and humanitarian efforts by giving him honors in the past years.
Ciaran Hinds
Hailing from Belfast, Ciaran Hinds started his professional acting career through the Glasgow Citizens' Theater production in 1976. In the years thereafter, he performed in more plays before landing his feature film debut in Excalibur.
His other works include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, There Will Be Blood, Munich and Belfast — the latter earned him an Oscar and BAFTA nominations for Best Supporting Actor.
Cillian Murphy
Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy brought home the Best Actor award for his portrayal in the Christopher Nolan-directed biographical thriller Oppenheimer.
Murphy — born in Cork City, Ireland — began his career when he auditioned at the Corcadorca Theater Company. His theater productions opened the doors for him to star in TV series and films, starting in Danny Boyle's 2002 horror film 28 Days Later.
He went on to portray villain roles until he starred in the BBC TV show Peaky Blinders. Murphy worked with Nolan again in Dunkirk before reuniting in the award-winning J. Robert Oppenheimer-centered movie.
Colin Farrell
Since the 2000s, Colin Farrell has been leading blockbusters and hit films that have helped him score accolades, including recognition from the Golden Globe Awards, Venice International Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Farrell has shown his diverse acting skills in Daredevil, Alexander, Cassandra's Dream, In Bruges, Total Recall, Dumbo and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
In February, reports surfaced about his casting in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. He will star alongside Margot Robbie in the Kogonada-directed film.
In February, reports surfaced about his casting in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. He will star alongside Margot Robbie in the Kogonada-directed film.
Fiona Shaw
From County Cork, Ireland, Fiona Shaw began her career in the acting industry as a theater actress. In 1995, she portrayed the male lead in Richard II before her award-winning performance of The Waste Land at the Liberty Theater the following year.
She also had The Good Person of Sechuan, Hedda Gabler, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Medea and Electra under her filmography.
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson has been known as one of the most sought-after action stars in Hollywood, but his record-breaking career began as early as the late 1970s. Among his early projects were The Bounty, The Mission, Husbands and Wives and Excalibur, but his work in Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List cemented his name in Hollywood even more.
After the 1993 holocaust drama, the Northern Ireland-born actor became part of more award-winning films: Les Misérables, Batman Begins, Kinsey, Wrath of the Titans, The Commuter, Silence and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
Michael Fassbender
Irish-German actor Michael Fassbender savored the peak of his career when he joined the cast members of Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds. The role became his stepping stone to score more projects in Hollywood.
Fassbender went on to star in X-Men: First Class and its successor film X-Men: Days of Future Past, Shame, The Counselor and 12 Years a Slave.
In 2015, he led Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs and played the titular role of the late Apple co-founder.
As for his accolades, Fassbender has received awards from the Venice International Film Festival, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Online Film Critics Society, Empire Awards and the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
Paul Mescal
Born in Maynooth, Irish actor Paul Mescal only started his career in 2021. He made his debut in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut film, The Lost Daughter, before appearing in God's Creatures, Carmen and All of Us Strangers.
His performance in the later flick earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
Mescal's acting skills will be seen again in the upcoming Gladiator sequel.
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan served as the fifth actor to play the role of James Bond in the film series.
After starting his stage acting career at a young age, he appeared in films that paved the way for him, including: Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Matador and Mamma Mia!.
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan made her acting debut in the 2003 drama series The Clinic and her film debut in I Could Never Be Your Woman in 2007.
She soon starred in Atonement, which helped her get a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. As she progressed in Hollywood, she played more notable roles in The Lovely Bones, Hanna, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Little Women and Lady Bird.