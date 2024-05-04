10 Celebrities From Ireland: Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy and More

U2 lead singer Bono, born in a hospital in Dublin in 1960, began his career with the band in the 1970s. The group has continuously released hit albums, including Boy, October, War, The Unforgettable Fire and All That You Can't Leave Behind.

The group dropped Songs of Innocence and Songs of Experience in 2014 and 2017, respectively, before releasing its latest album, Songs of Surrender, in 2023.

As a soloist, Bono received several accolades, like the MusiCares Person of the Year Award and the French government's Legion of Honor in 2003. Several organizations recognized his activist and humanitarian efforts by giving him honors in the past years.