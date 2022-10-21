Joy Behar Shocks 'The View' Audience By Admitting She's Had 'Sex With A Few Ghosts'

Wait, what?! Joy Behar made a spooky and shocking confession on a recent episode of The View.

The ladies talked about a woman who claimed to have "sexual ghosts" in her home.

"So let me help you out here. She’s having a sexual hallucination?" Behar asked. “Which, we all have that, we read romance books, we read Summer on the Bluffs for a sexual hallucination right?”

“If you have sex with a ghost, can you get pregnant?” Sara Haines asked.