No Selfies Allowed! 10 Celebrities Who Don't Take Photos With Fans

Instead of taking pictures with his fans, Chris Pratt wants to have a different interaction with them.

"If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don't take pictures with people. Because that's not about enjoying the moment; it's about stealing the moment to brag about later," he said in the May/June 2017 issue of Cigar Aficionado magazine.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor added, "So I say, 'Would you settle for a handshake?' And then they take the picture anyway."