No Selfies Allowed! 10 Celebrities Who Don't Take Photos With Fans
Chris Pratt
Instead of taking pictures with his fans, Chris Pratt wants to have a different interaction with them.
"If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people. So I just don't take pictures with people. Because that's not about enjoying the moment; it's about stealing the moment to brag about later," he said in the May/June 2017 issue of Cigar Aficionado magazine.
The Guardians of the Galaxy actor added, "So I say, 'Would you settle for a handshake?' And then they take the picture anyway."
Emma Thompson
During the Empire Awards red carpet event in 2014, Emma Thompson declared she "wouldn't dream of taking a selfie — with anyone."
Once, a waiter asked for a picture while she was dining at the Brown's Hotel, but she politely declined because she did not want to spoil the atmosphere in the area. According to The Sunday Times, the waiter was suspended afterward for breaking the hotel's strict protocol.
On the other hand, Thompson called the hotel manager after learning about what happened and urged the management to reinstate the staffer.
Emma Watson
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Emma Watson explained why she is not into taking selfies with her fans.
"For me, it's the difference between being able to have a life or not," said the Harry Potter actress. "If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they've created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I'm wearing and who I'm with. I just can't give that tracking data."
Jennifer Lawrence
Although Jennifer Lawrence is known for being kind to fans, she still chooses not to take selfies with them.
"Sometimes I'm nice, sometimes I'm in a bad mood. Like, if I'm at dinner and I'm eating and somebody wants me to stand up and take a picture, knowing that I don't have to say yes and I can say no — that's actually helped with my anxiety," she explained in a Q&A with CNN.
Lawrence added, "It is hard because you don't want to feel rude, but at the same time, I have to defend my life and my mental wellness."
Joaquin Phoenix
Reflecting on a time a fan asked for a photo, Joaquin Phoenix told Playboy, "I said, ‘You know what? I don't do that, but thanks so much for coming up.' We chatted a bit. It was fun."
Justin Bieber
In a lengthy Instagram post, Justin Bieber formally declared he would no longer pose for pictures with his fans.
"If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I'm not gonna take a picture I'm done taking pictures," he wrote. "It has gotten to the point that people won't even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity."
While he acknowledged people would be disappointed by his decision, the "Sorry" hitmaker pointed out he "doesn't owe anybody a picture."
Maisie Williams
Speaking in an interview with Nylon, Maisie Williams shared why she does not feel obligated to take photos with anyone.
"I don't have a problem saying no. I know some people get really weird about that, like, 'You're so mean.' But if I was really in love with someone, I wouldn't just want a picture. I would want to hang out with them," she continued.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus admitted to feeling uncomfortable with taking pictures with her fans, saying, "That's actually the truth. I'm so embarrassed, because people are taking pictures of me, and I just don't know how to — I don't know how to smile."
Scarlett Johansson
In an InStyle cover story published on March 11, Scarlett Johansson opened up about establishing a clear boundary with her fans who want to capture selfies with her in public.
"It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me. But I always say to people, 'I'm not working.' [And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing," the Black Widow actress clarified.
Zoë Saldana
Zoe Saldaña confessed she feels uncomfortable when fans approach her for a photo when she is with her kids.
"They're still at that tender age where they don't understand why a stranger is coming over and touching their mother. Like there's no sense of like, you know, boundaries," she told People.
The Oscar-winning actress said she was okay with it in the past, adding, “If I felt like it I would do it. If the environment dictated for that, it was OK, I would do it. And sometimes I would just say no because I have every right to. What I don't like is when they do it on Instagram Live or Snapchat. If it's a picture for yourself, then you decide whatever you want to do, it's OK."