Gray Hair, Don't Care! 20 Stars Rocking the Silver Look

Andie MacDowell looks stunning with her elegant gray hair.

“At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing, and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked b----- with my gray hair,” she told Glamour. “When I pulled it up in a bun, all you could see was the salt-and-pepper, which is what I am, you know, dark and silver. I like to compare myself to George Clooney because, why not?"

The 66-year-old Four Weddings and a Funeral star added, "I’ve been saying for a while now it was time for me, personally, to make that transition because I felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am.”