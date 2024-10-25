Gray Hair, Don't Care! 20 Stars Rocking the Silver Look
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell looks stunning with her elegant gray hair.
“At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing, and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked b----- with my gray hair,” she told Glamour. “When I pulled it up in a bun, all you could see was the salt-and-pepper, which is what I am, you know, dark and silver. I like to compare myself to George Clooney because, why not?"
The 66-year-old Four Weddings and a Funeral star added, "I’ve been saying for a while now it was time for me, personally, to make that transition because I felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am.”
Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper's suave and debonair style makes him stand out as a newsman.
However, despite looking good in his gray locks, Cooper shared how he felt about his 'do.
"I don’t really like my gray hair – I wish I still had my brown hair," he told Kelly Ripa while co-hosting Live With Kelly. "If I could I would probably color my hair but I can’t imagine sitting like at a salon with tin foil in my hair reading old copies of Rosie for hours on end which is probably what’s required."
Dame Helen Mirren
Sophisticated Dame Helen Mirren constantly makes headlines after a red carpet appearance because of her youthful, glowing look.
“I think women were just so terrified of having white or gray hair because it immediately put them into a different category,” Mirren told People during the launch of L’Oréal Paris’ new Age Perfect Makeup collection. “And of course, you are in that age group. I’m sorry, but you are! So, why not just embrace it, go a long with it and welcome it? Make it a positive thing as opposed to a negative thing.”
Mirren, 79, also told the Daily Mail she used to worry a lot about her looks, but she stopped after fully embracing herself.
Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern embraces the shade!
George Clooney
As a head-turner silver fox, George Clooney has inspired others to fully accept their gray locks. His fans, in fact, think he looks better with his salt-and-pepper hair!
Glenn Close
Glenn Close, 77, looks as stunning as ever with her gray hair.
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant strengthens his heartthrob title by showing off his gray hair.
Jamie Lee Curtis
After acting in Hollywood for decades, Jamie Lee Curtis likes to be her authentic self.
"Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals —I’m through with that," she said during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Jane Fonda
"I tell you, I'm so happy I let it go gray. Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals. I'm through with that," said Jane Fonda during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges' salt-and-pepper hair highlights his unmatched hunky look even when he is now 74!
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum is loving getting older.
"My hair used to be dark, and now it's salt-and-pepper. I like the way it looks. Luckily it's still mostly there, so this is easy for me to say, but I would hope that if I lose my hair, I'll just roll with it," he told GQ in 2016.
Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi chooses to keep his gray hair.
"Yup, I'm the guy who embraced going gray! There are a lot of gentlemen out there whose names I won't mention — and none of them have embraced the real them, have they," he told The Telegraph. "I'll embrace the gray hair — but I won't become fat Elvis."
Kyle MacLachlan
Kyle MacLachlan has maintained his silver fox look since debuting it for the first time in February 2012.
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep, who once feared that her age might end her career in Hollywood, remains one of the most sought-after stars in the industry even with her gray hair.
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman is never afraid to flaunt his gray hair.
Patrick Dempsey
People's Sexiest Man Alive 2023 Patrick Dempsey looks hot and handsome at 58!
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno copes with aging with the help of her daughter, Fernanda Luisa Gordon.
"I think that as you, the parent, gets older, I believe that the child has to be thinking about, 'Well, at some point this will end,'" Moreno, 92, told People. "I think we're both pretty brave about it. Well, we're really honest — very, very honest with each other."
Salma Hayek
As she nears her 60s, Salma Hayek has started showing her natural white streaks.
Steve Carell
Steve Carell rocks his gray hair — and isn't afraid to show it off!
Steve Martin
Despite having gray hair, Steve Martin is as confident as ever.