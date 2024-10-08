12 Celebrities Who Have Spoken Up About Meeting Taylor Swift: Steve Carell, Sabrina Carpenter and More

Speaking in an interview with influencer Taylen Biggs, Camila Cabello opened up about her heartfelt meeting with Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards when she was still a member of Fifth Harmony.

"I see her and Lorde sitting together," Cabello said, calling Swift one of her "songwriting heroes."

The "Shameless" singer added, "I was having a hard time getting out of this creative rut. I was like, ‘Who is the person to ask about songwriting? It's Taylor Swift.' I was like, ‘What would you say if you're having a lot of self-doubt and you feel a little stuck?'"

Cabello then told Biggs the advice she received from Swift: "When that happens to me, [I] just keep writing through it. You just gotta keep going, keep writing through it. When you feel those voices of self-doubt, just keep going. You will find yourself on the other side of it."

Cabello previously revealed she has been a big fan of Swift since she was 13.