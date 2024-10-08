12 Celebrities Who Have Spoken Up About Meeting Taylor Swift: Steve Carell, Sabrina Carpenter and More
Britney Spears
In a November 2023 Instagram post, Britney Spears recalled meeting Taylor Swift for the first time when a member of the "august" singer's team approached her during her Oops!... I Did It Again Tour decades ago.
"This is way back when but kinda cool," she captioned their photos taken in 2003 and 2008, adding, "He said, 'I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.' I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar 🎸."
Spears continued, "I was like wow wow she's unbelievable !!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning !!! Girl crush 💄 💄 💄."
Camila Cabello
Speaking in an interview with influencer Taylen Biggs, Camila Cabello opened up about her heartfelt meeting with Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards when she was still a member of Fifth Harmony.
"I see her and Lorde sitting together," Cabello said, calling Swift one of her "songwriting heroes."
The "Shameless" singer added, "I was having a hard time getting out of this creative rut. I was like, ‘Who is the person to ask about songwriting? It's Taylor Swift.' I was like, ‘What would you say if you're having a lot of self-doubt and you feel a little stuck?'"
Cabello then told Biggs the advice she received from Swift: "When that happens to me, [I] just keep writing through it. You just gotta keep going, keep writing through it. When you feel those voices of self-doubt, just keep going. You will find yourself on the other side of it."
Cabello previously revealed she has been a big fan of Swift since she was 13.
Gracie Abrams
Gracie Abrams also had a heartfelt meeting with her now-friend and mentor Swift.
"When I met [Swift], it kind of felt like we had known each other already, which I'm sure there was an element of just like the parasocial relationship thing," Abrams disclosed to The Sunday Times. "I've grown up with her voice in my headphones my entire life."
The "Risk" singer, who said Swift has helped her manage her back pain during tours, called "The Tortured Poets Department" singer "a safe place."
Hoda Kotb
Before one of Swift's first concerts, Hoda Kotb had the chance to interview her for a Dateline episode.
"I won't forget it," Kotb said on the June 24 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna years after the first meeting. "(Swift) was just like a teenager and we were walking around on the set .... and she goes, 'Ah, excuse me, guys? Guys? Excuse me.' And they go, 'Yeah?' They're are all these guys working. And she goes, 'I need a kick light here.'"
According to Kotb, she thought of Swift as a "polite and in charge" individual who "knows what she wants."
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain and Swift met at the 2011 Met Gala — the first time the Molly's Game star was reportedly invited to the annual fashion event.
In 2023, Chastain sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show, during which she spoke about how "sweet" Swift was.
"I just went through a breakup and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together — it was such a fun night," she said.
The Mothers' Instinct star continued, "And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift' or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album. [Swift] had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me! Isn't that the sweetest thing?"
Joseph Quinn
Joseph Quinn was starstruck when he crossed paths with Swift, sharing on the July 1 episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast that the moment still lingers in his memory.
"She was very funny. She said something nice about the show, and I said, ‘Oh, thanks. You're Taylor Swift' — meant as a compliment. I remember thinking, ‘That was f------ stupid.' But she was very good-humored about it," said the A Quiet Place: Day One actor.
Fortunately, what seemed to be an awkward encounter for him helped him be on great terms with the "champagne problems" singer.
- Taylor Swift's Old Friend Shares Adorable Photos of the Star Playing Sandy in a 2000 Production of 'Grease'
- Watch: Exes Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Smile While Engaging In Conversation At The 2023 Grammy Awards
- Ed Kelce Says He Was a 'Real Idiot' for Not Remembering Taylor Swift's Name When Meeting Her at Travis' House
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Katherine Ryan
"She was very complimentary. I was hosting and she came up to me and was like 'Oh, you're amazing, you're doing an amazing job,'" Katherine Ryan said of meeting Swift during her interview with the Daily Express.
Even her daughter, Violet, reportedly has an unwavering love for the singer.
Nikki Glaser
Speaking with E!'s Laverne Cox at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, Nikki Glaser looked back at the time she was enchanted to meet Swift at her Red Tour in 2012.
"She was so normal backstage and I had just seen her do this gigantic thing and she was so nice and personable," said Glaser. "I almost don't want to meet her again, it would just be too much for her to handle. And she needs to save her energy, not calming me down. She needs to write songs and just live her life so I feel like I don't want to burden her with my fangirl."
Glaser also supported Swift at her Eras Tour.
Sabrina Carpenter
In an interview with Who What Wear, Sabrina Carpenter divulged how her love for cats and music helped her quickly bond with Swift during their first meeting after a 2017 show.
"[Swift] had her cats with her," she continued. "I have older sisters, so if anything, it felt like that type of relationship."
The "Please Please Please" singer also expressed her admiration for Swift's work ethic and talent, praising her for being "so amazing."
Shonda Rhimes
The Grey's Anatomy office became the venue of Shonda Rhimes and Swift's first meeting, and it was reportedly a hilarious and memorable encounter.
"I remember she was an interesting artist," she told People. "It's so funny because, back then, she showed up in my office with bare feet. She went off and played ‘Love Story' and was like, ‘I really love your show.' I had no idea who she was. I was like, ‘This kid's adorable. Like, I love this song. The song was really good.'"
Steve Carell
On The Tonight Show, Steve Carrell revisited his first meeting with Swift on Total Request Live and spoke candidly about his admiration for the "Bejeweled" songstress.
"I thought, boy, she seems special, like even back then. She was very sweet and very nice, just had a really nice first impression," he told Jimmy Fallon.
The short meeting reportedly showed him how genuine Swift was as a person.
Teresa Giudice
In May, Teresa Giudice gushed about meeting Swift at Coachella and taking a picture with the superstar.
"I have to say, Taylor Swift was so sweet. I'm such a Swiftie now, I'm such a fan! She was such a sweetheart, she really was. She was so sweet," she continuously raved about the "Enchanted" singer.
According to Giudice, she asked Swift if she knew who she was. To her surprise, Swift reportedly nodded and said, "Yes."