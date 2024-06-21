OK Magazine
'I Think We're Gonna Die': Taylor Swift Extinguishes Messy Fire in Her NYC Kitchen Alongside Gracie Abrams — Watch

taylor swift extinguishes fire nyc kitchen gracie abrams watch
Source: mega;@gracieabrams/x
By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

There were more than sparks flying when Gracie Abrams and pal Taylor Swift got together to write their new duet, "Us."

To celebrate the Friday, June 21, release of the song, Abrams posted a video of a small fire in the Grammy winner's NYC kitchen, which erupted after a candle got knocked over while they penned the track.

taylor swift fire
Source: @gracieabrams/x

Taylor Swift's duet with Gracie Abrams is out now.

"Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life," she captioned the social media upload. "@taylorswift13 now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you."

In the clip, Abrams showed the flames on Swift's counter, to which the blonde beauty asked, "What am I going to do about this?"

taylor swift fire
Source: @gracieabrams/x

Swift had to extinguish a fire after a candle was knocked over.

"You're gonna fire extinguish it — not water!" Abrams replied.

"I think we're gonna die. I think we're gonna die," Swift, 34, declared, as Abrams, 24, emphasized, "We're not gonna die, but you never put this out with water, you know that."

The "Cruel Summer" songstress struggled to get the extinguisher to work and cursed before she was finally able to spray it at the fire, but the forceful stream surprised both of them, with Abrams yelling, "Oh my God!" as smoke erupted from the fizzled out fire.

Swift had a shocked expression on her face and laughed as her collaborator giggled and showed fans the smoky aftermath.

taylor swift fire
Source: @gracieabrams/x

Smoke filled Swift's kitchen.

Taylor Swift
"Are purses are ruined. And my shoes. And the whole room, I think," the billionaire quipped.

"Smells really good though," Abrams joked as she coughed from the dirty air and turned around to reveal that one of Swift's cats came out to check on the mess.

"Did you actually get that?" Swift asked about her friend capturing the accident on video.

taylor swift extinguishes fire nyc kitchen gracie abrams watch
Source: mega

Abrams was an opening act on The Eras Tour.

Abrams first mentioned the incident in a recent interview, calling the songwriter "such a legend" for keeping the flames contained.

"I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do," Abrams told Billboard of how they had dinner and drinks that night. "We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks."

In a previous interview, the daughter of TV and film producer J.J. Abrams raved over Swift and thanked the superstar for asking her to be an opening act at some of her concerts during the Eras Tour.

"She's just the most unbelievable performer and the most generous friend and the fact that she ... took a chance on me is, I think, why I get to be in this room tonight," Abrams said at the 2024 Grammys. "It's not lost on me that her belief in me has really just ... done a lot. So, I'm deeply grateful to her, forever."

