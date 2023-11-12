Britney Spears Is a Swiftie! Pop Star Calls Taylor Swift Her 'Girl Crush' in Throwback Post
No. 1 Swiftie?
On Saturday, November 11, Britney Spears shared a post about her love for Taylor Swift. The upload featured two throwback images, including one from 2003 and one from 2008, where the two blonde beauties happily posed together.
Along with the snaps, Spears shared a lengthy message, where she recalled the first time she ever met Swift.
“This is way back when but kinda cool ... During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door. My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself,” the 41-year-old began, referencing her tour that ran from 2000-2001.
“There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course!!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar 🎸 I was like wow wow she's unbelievable!!!” The Woman in Me author remembered.
“We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning!!! Girl crush 💄💄💄,” Spears gushed.
The caption then took and unusual and bizarre turn, as the “Toxic” singer addressed her estranged mother, Lynn Spears.
“P.S. mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago … kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up. Nope, I don't want them. Keep it all. I honestly don't care anymore … honestly though,” the pop sensation wrote.
The message to the matriarch was in response to Lynn’s post, where she shared pictures of Britney’s childhood toys, proving that she never threw them out.
"@britneyspears I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you," Lynne wrote alongside pictures of dolls and journals.
"They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them," she added. "Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!"
Britney and Lynn have had a difficult relationship since the 68-year-old had allowed her to be under an abusive 13-year conservatorship. In response to Lynn’s post, fans bashed the mother-of-three in the comments section.
"Nothing justifies what you did to her, so let her live her life!!!" one person penned, while another said, "2 weeks to find them and act like they were there all long in a room of your house. So funny."
"I see one journal… where are the rest? Why you always trying to make your daughter look crazy in public?" a third user wondered.