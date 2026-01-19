or
Celebrities Jumping on the Viral 'It's 2016 Again' Trend on Social Media — From Meghan Markle to Kim Kardashian and More

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian and more celebrities took a trip down memory lane as they joined the viral '2016' trend.

Jan. 19 2026, Updated 9:31 a.m. ET

Charlie Puth

Source: @charlieputh/TikTok; MEGA

Charlie Puth released the track as part of his 'Nine Track Mind' album.

It feels like 2016 again for Charlie Puth and his fans.

On TikTok, the 34-year-old singer uploaded a video of himself lip-syncing to his hit 2016 song "We Don't Talk Anymore" while aboard a boat.

"Heard it was 2016 again?" he captioned the clip.

Karlie Kloss

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram; MEGA

Karlie Kloss has three children with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

Karlie Kloss joined the trend and took a trip back to 2016 by sharing a throwback photoset.

"Did someone say 2016?! 😂💕," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram carousel, which included her Snapchat photo with Kendall Jenner.

Kim Kardashian

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; MEGA

Kim Kardashian's post featured photos of her best fashion moments in 2016.

Even Kim Kardashian brought 2016 vibes back to Instagram.

She wrote, "I promise whatever happened to you in 2016 mine was crazier."

The photos in the carousel showcased her iconic styles that year, as well as her sweet moments with her children. She set pulses racing by setting a naked photo of herself as the last slide.

Kylie Jenner

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram; MEGA

Kylie Jenner's 2016 post included snaps of her Kylie Cosmetics products.

Kylie Jenner reflected on her 2016 memories on Instagram, sharing some of her best recollections 10 years later.

"you just had to be there," she captioned the photoset.

Lily Collins

Source: @lilyjcollins/Instagram; MEGA

Lily Collins said 2016 was 'really' a 'vibe.'

From her iconic selfies to a mandatory photo before her The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon appearance, Lily Collins dropped the memorable experiences she had in 2016 as she took part in the trend.

She told her fans, "I'm not sure why we decided 2016 is back, but wow, it really was a vibe..."

Marsai Martin

Source: @marsaimartin/Instagram; MEGA

Marsai Martin made her film debut in 2016.

One of the best entries yet, Marsai Martin opted to share a 10-year-old video of herself singing in a car.

"same energy 10 years later," she expressed.

Meghan Markle

Source: @meghan/Instagram; MEGA

Meghan Markle was criticized over her 'cringeworthy' video.

On January 16, Meghan Markle officially followed the social media trend by sharing an unseen photo of herself and Prince Harry from 2016. She included a new video taken by their daughter, Lilibet.

"When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there. 🎥 cred: our daughter," the Duchess of Sussex captioned the update.

Hailey Bieber

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in 2018.

Hailey Bieber turned up the heat in some hot bikini photos alongside pal Kylie Jenner, which she posted to Instagram. She also posted a kissing photo with her husband, Justin Bieber.

"you just had to be there," she captioned the photo dump.

Reese Witherspoon

Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram; MEGA

Reese Witherspoon's entry featured her fellow stars in Hollywood.

For Reese Witherspoon, 2016 was all about the fun times she had with her family and Hollywood friends.

The Legally Blonde star shared, "2016. Bringing back BIG memories with some of my fav people."

The Chainsmokers

Source: @thechainsmokers/TikTok; MEGA

The Chainsmokers released their debut studio album in 2017.

"2016 nostalgia getting out of hand #2016 #electronicmusic #chainsmokers," The Chainsmokers' official TikTok page captioned a post, soundtracked by the duo's hit song "Paris."

