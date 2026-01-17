or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle Joins in on 2016 Instagram Trend With 'Cringeworthy' Video Alongside Prince Harry: They Are 'Professional 'Liars'

image and inset of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram/MEGA

Meghan Markle participated in the current 2016 throwback trend where she shared a video of herself with Prince Harry.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 17 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The year 2016 is trending again, with social media users and celebrities alike sharing their throwbacks snaps from 10 years ago — including Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted a photo of one of her first dates with husband Prince Harry from a decade prior, however, it appeared to not go over well with fans.

Article continues below advertisement

The Video Was Apparently Taken by Their 4-Year-Old Daughter Lilibet

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @JuliaUnleashed/X

Meghan shared the snap of herself and Harry, 41, hugging in a body of water during their trip to Botswana on Instagram January 16.

In the same post, she added a black-and-white video of the couple dancing that was taken by their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4.

"When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," the Suits actress captioned it. "[Video] cred: our daughter."

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began dating in 2016.

Users on X mocked Meghan's video. "Meghan Markle is essentially saying Prince Harry is hers. She's using this video to send a message to critics that they are locked in forever. I wonder if she thinks this video is cute, because it genuinely isn't. Her body type is very unusual and, in my opinion, unattractive," one said.

"Cringe," someone wrote, with another penning: "Filmed by Lili? A 4-year-old? Next Twerkle will be saying it was Lili's idea to film in black and white as it 'adds to the ambience.'"

"We know Twerkle likes to keep a little archive for days when she needs to prove her and the dimwit are still loved up! She has to have an archive because I doubt she has recent footage where they are together let alone some where they are feigning happiness. Cringeworthy!" the critic went on.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Met in 2016

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: @meghan/Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in 2018.

Users were both annoyed at the idea that Lilibet might have taken the clip, while others were suspicious that the video just seems to be another ruse regarding Harry and Meghan's marriage.

The pair tied the knot in 2018 after dating for about two years. They also share son, Prince Archie, 6.

"Another PR stunt," a person rolled their eyes.

"H&M are professional liars," croaked one user.

image of The couple share two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Source: @meghan/Instagram

The couple share two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The status of Meghan and Harry's marriage has been in question for some time. While the couple moved to California in 2020 after taking a step back as senior members of the royal family, the Spare author is reportedly not too happy with his life on the West Coast.

"On one level, Harry is content in California,” royal author Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly on January 13, adding that on the other hand, he must feel some remorse that “neither he nor his children are sharing in their royal heritage."

"People often forget that Harry is at his core an army officer,” he added. “He’s all about structure, honor and duty — things that are missing from his life in Montecito.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.