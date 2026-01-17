Meghan Markle Joins in on 2016 Instagram Trend With 'Cringeworthy' Video Alongside Prince Harry: They Are 'Professional 'Liars'

Article continues below advertisement

The year 2016 is trending again, with social media users and celebrities alike sharing their throwbacks snaps from 10 years ago — including Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted a photo of one of her first dates with husband Prince Harry from a decade prior, however, it appeared to not go over well with fans.

The Video Was Apparently Taken by Their 4-Year-Old Daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle is essentially saying Prince Harry is hers. She's using this video to send a message to critics that they are locked in forever. I wonder if she thinks this video is cute, because it genuinely isn't. Her body type is very unusual and, in my opinion, unattractive. pic.twitter.com/eRWxyFFu1u — Julia Unleashed (@JuliaUnleashed) January 17, 2026 Source: @JuliaUnleashed/X

Meghan shared the snap of herself and Harry, 41, hugging in a body of water during their trip to Botswana on Instagram January 16. In the same post, she added a black-and-white video of the couple dancing that was taken by their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 4. "When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," the Suits actress captioned it. "[Video] cred: our daughter."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began dating in 2016.

Users on X mocked Meghan's video. "Meghan Markle is essentially saying Prince Harry is hers. She's using this video to send a message to critics that they are locked in forever. I wonder if she thinks this video is cute, because it genuinely isn't. Her body type is very unusual and, in my opinion, unattractive," one said. "Cringe," someone wrote, with another penning: "Filmed by Lili? A 4-year-old? Next Twerkle will be saying it was Lili's idea to film in black and white as it 'adds to the ambience.'" "We know Twerkle likes to keep a little archive for days when she needs to prove her and the dimwit are still loved up! She has to have an archive because I doubt she has recent footage where they are together let alone some where they are feigning happiness. Cringeworthy!" the critic went on.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Met in 2016

Source: @meghan/Instagram The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in 2018.

Users were both annoyed at the idea that Lilibet might have taken the clip, while others were suspicious that the video just seems to be another ruse regarding Harry and Meghan's marriage. The pair tied the knot in 2018 after dating for about two years. They also share son, Prince Archie, 6. "Another PR stunt," a person rolled their eyes. "H&M are professional liars," croaked one user.

Source: @meghan/Instagram The couple share two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.