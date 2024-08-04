12 Celebrities With Physical Deformities: From Harry Styles' 4 Nipples to Jennifer Garner's Overlapping Toe and More
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher shared information about his webbed foot during his interviews, explaining it was due to avascular necrosis.
“I have connected toes! When everything else is this good looking something’s gotta be messed up!” he quipped.
Denzel Washington
The Equalizer actor Denzel Washington told Graham Norton in 2014 that his pinky finger had been permanently dislocated after sustaining injuries while playing football.
"It's happened so many times over the years that if I just open my hand like that, it would pop that far," he shared, showing his "talent."
Harry Styles
After the rumors about his four nipples surfaced, Harry Styles formally confirmed his deformity during a sit-down with Chelsea Handler.
The condition also affects other celebrities like Carrie Underwood and Joanna Krupa.
Henry Cavill
Even Justice League star Henry Cavill has a flaw that some of his fans have not yet noticed. The Man of Steel's left eye has a brown-colored part due to heterochromia.
Jennifer Garner
Paparazzi photos of Jennifer Garner have shown her overlapping pinky toe.
The foot deformity, called brachymetatarsia, occurs when the "metatarsal bone fails to develop fully, or its growth plate closes prematurely," the Dominion Foot and Ankle Consultants explains.
Jeremy Renner
Before making headlines due to his horrifying snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner turned people's heads with his hand deformity. The Hawkeye actor's nailbeds and clubbing are bigger than what most people have.
- 12 Celebrities Who Aren't That Nice: From Sofía Vergara to Reese Witherspoon and More
- AI Images Show What Kids of Former Hollywood Power Couples Would Look Like: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and More: Photos
- Harry Styles and His Girlfriend Taylor Russell Are 'Taking Some Time Apart' After 1 Year of Dating: Source
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix has been suffering from Sprengel's deformity, a rare birth defect that made his one shoulder blade positioned higher than the other. He also sparked rumors he had a cleft lip when he was younger, but the "scar" he has is just a birthmark.
Kesha
Kesha revealed in 2013 that her back end was messed up.
"I had a tail when I was born. It was a tiny tail, about a quarter of an inch, then they chopped it off and stole my tail. That was when I was little. I'm really sad about that story," she revealed.
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg is a member of the Extra Nipple Club because he has a third one below his normal left nipple. He first shared his condition in his 2007 thriller flick, Shooter.
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry carried his deformity almost throughout his lifetime before his unexpected 2023 death. The Friends actor was only three when he got involved in an accident that led him to lose the top part of his fingertip.
"So from three to I guess eight or something, I had my hand in my pocket to hide it. I was on a flight with my mom, we were flying somewhere and this is back in the day when they would sometimes bring little kids to the cockpit you know, to meet the pilot, show all the buttons and all of that stuff," he shared.
Perry added, "And I was very excited about that and I went up to the cockpit and I was looking around... and I was so distracted that for the very first time, hand not in my pocket.”
Megan Fox
Megan Fox has a genetic deformation that led her to have short and wide fingers.
Vince Vaughn
After a car accident when he was 17, Vince Vaughn lost the tip of his thumb which gave it an odd appearance afterward. He has referred to it as a "p---- with a fingernail."