12 Celebrities With Physical Deformities: From Harry Styles' 4 Nipples to Jennifer Garner's Overlapping Toe and More

Matthew Perry carried his deformity almost throughout his lifetime before his unexpected 2023 death. The Friends actor was only three when he got involved in an accident that led him to lose the top part of his fingertip.

"So from three to I guess eight or something, I had my hand in my pocket to hide it. I was on a flight with my mom, we were flying somewhere and this is back in the day when they would sometimes bring little kids to the cockpit you know, to meet the pilot, show all the buttons and all of that stuff," he shared.

Perry added, "And I was very excited about that and I went up to the cockpit and I was looking around... and I was so distracted that for the very first time, hand not in my pocket.”