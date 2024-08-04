OK Magazine
12 Celebrities With Physical Deformities: From Harry Styles' 4 Nipples to Jennifer Garner's Overlapping Toe and More

By:

Aug. 4 2024, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Ashton Kutcher

ashton kutcher
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher shared information about his webbed foot during his interviews, explaining it was due to avascular necrosis.

“I have connected toes! When everything else is this good looking something’s gotta be messed up!” he quipped.

Denzel Washington

denzel washington
Source: MEGA

The Equalizer actor Denzel Washington told Graham Norton in 2014 that his pinky finger had been permanently dislocated after sustaining injuries while playing football.

"It's happened so many times over the years that if I just open my hand like that, it would pop that far," he shared, showing his "talent."

Harry Styles

harry styles
Source: MEGA

After the rumors about his four nipples surfaced, Harry Styles formally confirmed his deformity during a sit-down with Chelsea Handler.

The condition also affects other celebrities like Carrie Underwood and Joanna Krupa.

Henry Cavill

henry cavill
Source: MEGA

Even Justice League star Henry Cavill has a flaw that some of his fans have not yet noticed. The Man of Steel's left eye has a brown-colored part due to heterochromia.

Jennifer Garner

jennifer garner
Source: MEGA

Paparazzi photos of Jennifer Garner have shown her overlapping pinky toe.

The foot deformity, called brachymetatarsia, occurs when the "metatarsal bone fails to develop fully, or its growth plate closes prematurely," the Dominion Foot and Ankle Consultants explains.

Jeremy Renner

jeremy renner
Source: MEGA

Before making headlines due to his horrifying snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner turned people's heads with his hand deformity. The Hawkeye actor's nailbeds and clubbing are bigger than what most people have.

Joaquin Phoenix

joaquin phoenix
Source: MEGA

Joaquin Phoenix has been suffering from Sprengel's deformity, a rare birth defect that made his one shoulder blade positioned higher than the other. He also sparked rumors he had a cleft lip when he was younger, but the "scar" he has is just a birthmark.

Kesha

kesha
Source: MEGA

Kesha revealed in 2013 that her back end was messed up.

"I had a tail when I was born. It was a tiny tail, about a quarter of an inch, then they chopped it off and stole my tail. That was when I was little. I'm really sad about that story," she revealed.

Mark Wahlberg

mark wahlberg
Source: MEGA

Mark Wahlberg is a member of the Extra Nipple Club because he has a third one below his normal left nipple. He first shared his condition in his 2007 thriller flick, Shooter.

Matthew Perry

matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry carried his deformity almost throughout his lifetime before his unexpected 2023 death. The Friends actor was only three when he got involved in an accident that led him to lose the top part of his fingertip.

"So from three to I guess eight or something, I had my hand in my pocket to hide it. I was on a flight with my mom, we were flying somewhere and this is back in the day when they would sometimes bring little kids to the cockpit you know, to meet the pilot, show all the buttons and all of that stuff," he shared.

Perry added, "And I was very excited about that and I went up to the cockpit and I was looking around... and I was so distracted that for the very first time, hand not in my pocket.”

Megan Fox

megan fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox has a genetic deformation that led her to have short and wide fingers.

Vince Vaughn

vince vaughn
Source: MEGA

After a car accident when he was 17, Vince Vaughn lost the tip of his thumb which gave it an odd appearance afterward. He has referred to it as a "p---- with a fingernail."

