Matthew Perry Death Investigation 'Nearing Its Conclusion' as Police Believe 'Multiple People' Should Be Charged: Report
An investigation into Matthew Perry's devastating death is almost complete roughly eight months after the actor lost his life at age 54 from the "acute effects of ketamine" in October 2023.
The probe into the Friends star's death by ketamine is "nearing its conclusion," as police believe "multiple people" should be charged in connection to his untimely passing, a law enforcement investigative source spilled to a news outlet in a report published on Tuesday, June 25.
According to the police insider, it will be up to the U.S. Attorney's Office to make the final decision on whether to press charges.
As for what that decision may be, the U.S. Attorney's Office responded "no comment" when asked by the news publication for further information.
The police investigation comes months after Perry's death was ruled to be accidental by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner back in December.
An autopsy report at the time confirmed Perry's main cause of death was from the acute effects of ketamine, though it listed other contributing factors such as drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine — a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.
Once the medical examiner concluded the report, LAPD launched their own investigation into the specific circumstances leading to Perry overdosing in an attempt to figure out who supplied the 17 Again actor with the deadly dose of ketamine that killed the A-list star.
Police have reportedly been working with the DEA and the U.S. Postal Inspector to solve the case.
Among those being questioned about the case shockingly includes Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller, who allegedly had to hand over her laptop and cell phone to police as part of the criminal investigation, as OK! previously reported.
Mueller has not been arrested as a result of the investigation at this time and is said to be cooperating with authorities.
"She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation," the second insider previously revealed.
The confidante continued: "It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Perry’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that."
Mueller's potential involvement in Perry's passing comes after the troubled stars met "in rehab" and "formed an unexpected friendship."
The 46-year-old "had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community. It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other," the source explained.
