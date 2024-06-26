Matthew Perry Death Investigation 'Nearing Its Conclusion' as Police Believe 'Multiple People' Should Be Charged: Report

An investigation into Matthew Perry's devastating death is almost complete roughly eight months after the actor lost his life at age 54 from the "acute effects of ketamine" in October 2023.

The probe into the Friends star's death by ketamine is "nearing its conclusion," as police believe "multiple people" should be charged in connection to his untimely passing, a law enforcement investigative source spilled to a news outlet in a report published on Tuesday, June 25.