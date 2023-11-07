Jeremy Renner Admits Snow Plow Accident Taught Him 'Not to Squander Life'
Jeremy Renner is reflecting on his road to recovery after a terrifying snow plow accident almost took his life.
In a Monday, November 6, Instagram post, The Hurt Locker star, 52, gave the public insight into how he's been healing after sustaining life-threatening injuries from the January incident.
"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … every day, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on," he wrote in the emotional caption.
"BUT My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it's my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium," Renner concluded in the update.
At the beginning of the year, The Avengers actor was crushed by a seven-ton snowplow on New Year's Day while staying at his Reno, Nev., home.
Renner was in such poor condition after the accident that he typed out his last words to his loved ones. "Don't let me live in tubes on a machine," he recalled typing to family members in a recent interview. "If my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, just let me go now."
Renner remembered the horrific moment, explaining, "I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew is there. [You] Should be inside the vehicle when you're operating it, it's kind of like driving a car with your foot outside the car … it's my mistake and I paid for it."
"I was awake through all of it, it's exactly how you'd imagine it feels like," he continued. "I was on asphalt and ice … it feels like someone took the wind out of you. Too many things are going on in the body to feel pain, it's everything. It's like if your soul could have pain."
Despite going through such intense agony, Renner noted he has "no regrets" when it comes to what has happened in his life. "I'd do it again … I refuse to have that be a trauma and it be a negative experience," the Wind River star bravely stated of the ordeal.