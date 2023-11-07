Jeremy Renner Admits Snow Plow Accident Taught Him 'Not to Squander Life'

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … every day, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on," he wrote in the emotional caption.

"BUT My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it's my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium," Renner concluded in the update.