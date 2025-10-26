Celebrity Breakups Spark Real Estate Frenzy: 3 Homes Hitting the Market

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are currently in a tense tug-of-war over the sale of their now-vacant Los Angeles mansion. While Lopez holds out for a more lucrative offer, Affleck is eager to sell quickly and move on from their past. The ex-lovers have recently relisted the property — which they purchased for $60,850,000 in May 2023 — for $52 million, according to TMZ. The new asking price is almost $8 million less than the initial $59,950,000 listing in July.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

Source: MEGA

Years after their scandal-ridden breakup, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are still figuring out the sale of their home. Madix is navigating her new life while Sandoval continues to reside in the house, adding complexity to the already strained situation. "There's a lot more than just the house. So yeah. But it's going," Madix told Variety in June. "But it's not just put the house up for sale — there's contents within it. There's a lot of stuff that has to be worked out." She added, "It's fine, though. I mean, the longer I own it, the more I have equity. It's actually fine, and I have my own place. So for me, it's more important that things get worked out the way they should than to just rush to sell."

Michelle Saniei and Jesse Lally

Source: @jesselally/Instagram