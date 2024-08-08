Ben Affleck Moving Into His New Home Was the 'Closure' of Actor and Jennifer Lopez's Marriage
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce no longer seems to be a matter of if, but when.
The Gone Girl actor, 51, closed escrow on his new $20 million five-bedroom mansion on the same day of his wife's 55th birthday last month appeared to be the clearest clue fans needed to accept the fact a split between the spouses of two years is on the horizon.
"Ben moving into a new home was the closure of the relationship," a source close to Affleck recently spilled to a news publication as divorce rumors continue to run rampant about the A-list stars.
According to another insider, "Ben needed new energy in his life," as his fresh pad is much "more his speed" than the $60 million shared marital mansion he and Lopez listed for sale amid an apparent separation. "He’s in a better mindset and is pushing forward."
"Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year," the confidante confessed. "He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now."
While Affleck is allegedly content with his next chapter, a Lopez source revealed the purchase of the Air star's new home caught the "On the Floor" singer off guard despite having a slight suspicion "[because] he had been living in a rental.”
"In a perfect world, Jen would like to make it work with Ben," an additional insider admitted of Lopez — who was previously engaged to Affleck in the early 2000s. "It’s heartbreaking to her and she tried very hard to make it work.”
Unfortunately, the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker and Affleck are on "different pages" in life and "don’t have a lot of common ground," another source claimed, insisting: "The honeymoon phase has worn off."
"Neither of them want this to be dragged out and contentious," said a separate insider. "Ben and Jen are in agreement that they want it to be seamless."
Thanks to a previously in-place prenup, the pair's split should be simple once they file to legally end their marriage.
"Behind the scenes they have been finalizing what that will look like if they pull the trigger. Their main goal is to remain amicable," one last insider explained.
In wake of her and Affleck's assumed marital struggles, the Lopez source said the Marry Me actress has remained focused on "taking care of her kids [Emme and Max, 16]," noting Lopez and ex Marc Anthony's teenage twins "are her priority."
As for Affleck, the Batman vs Superman star also has been spending time with his and Jennifer Garner's three children — Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12 — as well as his best friend Matt Damon, 53.
"Matt has been so supportive throughout this ordeal," an Affleck source shared. "Matt’s a great distraction, and he makes Ben laugh."
