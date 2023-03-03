'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Split, James Kennedy Reacts After Raquel Weiss Accused Of Splitting Up The Pair

According to sources close to the Vanderpump Rules stars, the pair have split after the TomTom co-owner allegedly cheated on her with their costar Raquel Leviss , who was also rumored to be dating Sandoval's best friend Tom Schwartz .

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have called it quits — and for a scandalous reason.

Now, James Kennedy has joined the conversation, as he previously dated Leviss for five years. "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything ," he wrote on Instagram.

Of course, people couldn't believe the saga happening behind the scenes.

One person wrote, "This season is killing me already…💔💔," while another added, "Dayum she is making it around the group for sure."