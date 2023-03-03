'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Split, James Kennedy Reacts After Raquel Weiss Accused Of Splitting Up The Pair
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have called it quits — and for a scandalous reason.
According to sources close to the Vanderpump Rules stars, the pair have split after the TomTom co-owner allegedly cheated on her with their costar Raquel Leviss, who was also rumored to be dating Sandoval's best friend Tom Schwartz.
Now, James Kennedy has joined the conversation, as he previously dated Leviss for five years. "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything," he wrote on Instagram.
Of course, people couldn't believe the saga happening behind the scenes.
One person wrote, "This season is killing me already…💔💔," while another added, "Dayum she is making it around the group for sure."
Meanwhile, Madix's Instagram account appears to be deleted with the message, "Sorry, this page isn't available."
Sandoval and Madix were seen together two days ago to celebrate his new single
According to to TMZ, the two have been "on the outs for some time now."
Sandoval and Madix have been through some ups and downs in their relationship, and she previously cleared the air on where they stand when she was on Watch What Happens Live.
"We don't have an open relationship. I'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious," she said.
The pair first started dating in 2013, but they never agreed on having kids.
“I want people to understand something,” she said during the season 9 reunion. “Tom [Sandoval] does not have this insane desire to be a dad and have kids. It’s a very common misconception. He says it all the time: ‘No, I don’t want one.’”
Meanwhile, Leviss has been seen Schwartz after he split from Katie Maloney.
"We're not dating, but we're really good friends," she told E! News. "I really enjoy his company and he's a great guy."
"I am single, I am not ready to mingle. Although I am not looking for love, I am falling in love with myself again, but not in an egotistical way," Schwartz added.