21 Celebrity Death Hoaxes: Brad Pitt, Celine Dion, Jackie Chan and More

Fans were left shocked after false reports about Brad Pitt's death emerged in 2016. A Facebook post shared the death hoax shortly after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, and people who clicked the link were redirected to a different page where they were asked to input their login information.

The page's team found out that the post was not made directly on Facebook and was generated through an app.

"We're aware that recently a small set of apps posted fake news articles on our platform," a spokesperson for the social media site said at that time. "We have taken action against these apps and stories, and we encourage people who see these types of posts to report the content to us."