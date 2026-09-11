NEWS 'These Allegations Are False': Celebrity Hairstylist Shuts Down Disturbing Claims He Groomed Girls to Look 'as Young as Possible' for Jeffrey Epstein After Lawsuit Source: MEGA A representative for celebrity hairstylist Frederic Fekkai is denying a civil lawsuit from seven women alleging he and his salons helped Jeffrey Epstein groom and control women. Brittany Vincent Sept. 11 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A representative for celebrity hairstylist Frederic Fekkai is forcefully denying allegations (via People) that he and his salons helped Jeffrey Epstein groom and control women, after seven women filed a civil lawsuit making those claims. The suit accuses Fekkai and his company of acting as enablers of Epstein's abuse, allegations his spokesperson has flatly rejected. "These allegations are false. Mr. Fekkai has done nothing wrong," his representative, Mark Herr, said in a statement. Fekkai has not been criminally charged.

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Disputing the Allegations

Source: MEGA Spokesperson Mark Herr told 'People' the allegations are false, saying Fekkai had no way of knowing whether any Epstein victim was among the tens of thousands of clients his salons served each year.

Herr's statement disputed both the substance and the premise of the lawsuit. He said Fekkai had no way of knowing whether any Epstein victim was among the tens of thousands of clients whose hair was cut each year across his salons by hundreds of employees. “He has no idea whether any Epstein victim was among the tens of thousands of people whose hair was cut every year by the hundreds of Fekkai salon employees," the statement read. “He never participated in any illegal behavior. He knew nothing about Epstein’s repugnant depravity or trafficking.” A lawyer for Fekkai went further in a separate statement. The attorney said Fekkai did nothing wrong and denied that he knew about, participated in, enabled, or endorsed any of Epstein's illegal conduct. Fekkai's team also noted that the suit doesn't allege Fekkai personally met the women or harmed them, spotlighting the case as one built on his salons' usual services instead of specific activities he could have participated in.

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The Detailed Complaint

Source: MEGA The complaint, filed in New York state court, alleges Epstein directed women to the salons for hair services carried out according to his instructions.

The civil complaint, filed in New York state court by seven women, makes claims that remain unproven. It alleges that Epstein directed women to Fekkai's salons for hair services that were carried out according to the financier's instructions, and that Epstein used the salons as part of a system to control the women. The suit claims the arrangement benefited Fekkai financially over a period of years. The allegations, which the plaintiffs say span from the 1990s into the 2000s, are civil accusations seeking financial damages under a state gender-motivated violence law. Two plaintiffs told CNN they were sent to salons where stylists appeared to already have instructions about how Epstein wanted their hair styled.

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Denying Previous Allegations

Source: MEGA The suit followed Rep. Thomas Massie naming Fekkai in late August among more than a dozen people he said should be investigated in connection with Epstein.

The lawsuit was filed shortly after Fekkai's name was raised on Capitol Hill. Rep. Thomas Massie included Fekkai among more than a dozen people he said in late August should be investigated and prosecuted in connection with Epstein, reading the names on the House floor as he pushed for the release of additional Epstein records. The complaint cites those remarks and an earlier letter from House Republicans that referred to Fekkai. Fekkai hasn't been charged with any crime in connection with Epstein. The references to Fekkai are part of a bigger push to investigate the Epstein files.

Additional Accusations

Source: MEGA Epstein's former assistant Sarah Kellen alleged in congressional testimony earlier this year that Fekkai had abused her, a claim his team denied.