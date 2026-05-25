Politics Rep. Thomas Massie Drops Bombshell About Melania Trump, Claims Donald's Wife 'Knows' Jeffrey Epstein Wasn't Running His Child S-- Abuse Ring Alone Source: MEGA Rep. Thomas Massie said Melania Trump knows Jeffrey Epstein didn't act alone as he makes good on his promise to expose more names. Lesley Abravanel May 25 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Outgoing Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie dropped a major bombshell on Meet the Press Sunday, May 24, alleging that “the first lady knows that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t act alone.” Massie, who just lost his primary to a candidate championed by President Donald Trump, announced plans to use his congressional speech and debate immunity to publicly read redacted names from the Epstein files on the House floor before his term ends in January 2027. During the interview, Massie claimed that high-ranking government officials, including Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel, were improperly withholding documents.

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Source: MEGA Thomas' reference builds on a bizarre, unsolicited and seemingly sudden statement Melania made in April.

Referring to Melania Trump, Thomas asserted that “even Melania doesn’t believe that. The first lady knows that Jeffrey Epstein didn't act alone” and claimed that Melania believes there are more names that need to be made public. Thomas' reference builds on a bizarre, unsolicited and seemingly sudden statement Melania made in April. At the time, the first lady strongly denied any personal connections to Jeffrey, called his actions a "hoax" against her family's reputation and actively urged Congress to hold public hearings so that Jeffrey's survivors could openly testify under oath. Because Thomas is leaving office in January 2027, he vowed to spend his final seven months in Congress aggressively pushing for transparency. He confirmed he plans to bypass DOJ redactions by reading the concealed names directly on the House floor.

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Source: MEGA The comments come in the wake of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The comments come in the wake of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law begrudgingly signed by the POTUS that mandates that the Department of Justice release Epstein-related records. Thomas and other lawmakers have frequently criticized the DOJ for over-redacting documents and stalling the release of the unredacted files. Under Article I, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution, members of Congress possess legal immunity for anything they say during formal legislative sessions. Massie plans to use this constitutional shield to read the redacted names into the permanent Congressional Record without facing civil lawsuits or prosecution.

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Source: MEGA Thomas co-authored this bipartisan law alongside Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

Thomas co-authored this bipartisan law alongside Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). The act mandates that the federal government release all investigative documents related to Jeffrey, without blacking out names, to spare public figures embarrassment. Thomas has already used the House floor to name prominent figures in the unredacted documents whom he argues the DOJ should investigate. In February, he publicly called out billionaires and high-profile executives, including Leon Black, Jes Staley and Leslie Wexner. He and Ro also previously exposed that a foreign sultan and several global corporate leaders were deeply embedded in the unredacted tranches.

Source: MEGA The DOJ has previously pushed back against Thomas' efforts.