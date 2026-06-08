ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Claims She Was Invited to Dinner in Prince Andrew’s Buckingham Palace Rooms Source: MEGA ; SDNY / DOJ Sarah Kellen detailed her experiences with the royal family during her testimony. Lesley Abravanel June 8 2026, Updated 11:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jeffrey Epstein's former personal assistant Sarah Kellen confirmed to the U.S. House Oversight Committee that she was "sexually and psychologically abused" by the dead child abuser. As part of her testimony, she also revealed close ties to the royal family, noting she dined with then-Prince Andrew at Buckingham Palace and attended Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle. Kellen detailed years of manipulation and regular rape by Epstein, pushing back against past accusations that she was an accomplice. While court documents and testimony in associated trials described her as a major logistical operator in Epstein's s-- trafficking ring — with a federal judge even calling her "criminally responsible" during co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing — Kellen maintains she was also a victim and survivor of Epstein's abuse.

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Source: SDNY / DOJ Jeffrey Epstein's former personal assistant Sarah Kellen denied helping run his trafficking ring.

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Inside Sarah Kellen's Relationship With Ex-Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew denied being involved in Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scheme.

“Jeffrey made sure I knew that defying him would cost me my life. He knew everyone in the highest echelons of society, and everyone catered to him,” she said. Kellen was one of four women shielded from federal prosecution by the 2007 immunity agreement struck between federal prosecutors and Epstein's legal team. She testified that Prince Andrew directly invited her to stay at his private residences, including the Royal Lodge and Buckingham Palace.

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Source: MEGA : SDNY / DOJ Sarah Kellen claimed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited her to multiple royal properties.

Her May congressional testimony before the House Oversight Committee has accelerated a wider U.K. police probe regarding the former prince's potential links to Epstein's inner circle. “Prince Andrew was at the New York house. We also went to Andrew’s private apartment at Buckingham Palace for dinner. And we were at Princess Beatrice’s party at Windsor Castle,” Kellen said. She said that Epstein’s power reached far beyond the royals.

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'He Was More Powerful Than Basically Anyone in the World'

Source: MEGA Sarah Kellen said she dined at Buckingham Palace.

“From the beginning, he showed me he was more powerful than basically anyone in the world.” Kellen recalled a time in Cuba when she and Epstein were cavorting with the island nation’s dictator, Fidel Castro. “I was at Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle and at the desert home of Sheik Mohammed of Dubai. I sat across the table of Ehud Barak in Israel,” Kellen continued. This testimony comes as newly un-redacted DOJ documents from the Epstein files reveal that in July 2009, Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and his children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, flew to Miami to visit the disgraced financier following his release from prison after pleading guilty to soliciting s-- from girls as young as 14. Emails indicate Ferguson pushed Epstein to upgrade their flights and cover expenses for the trip.

Source: SDNY / DOJ Ex-Prince Andrew, his ex-wife, and their daughters visited Jeffrey Epstein after he served jail time.