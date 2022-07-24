Kourtney Kardashian, Kristen Bell & More Celeb Moms Who Love Co-Sleeping With Their Kids!

The reality star, who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, once explained why sharing a bed worked for her.

“I didn’t have to get up out of bed to get the kids back to sleep when they woke up during the night,” she said in a 2018 blog post. “It was easier when one of the kids woke up, since I was right there. … It’s what worked for all of us to get the most sleep, so I quickly embraced it.”

“Also, as a working mom, if I didn’t have much time with the kids during the day, at least I knew we’d have the evening together as a family,” the Poosh founder continued. “Every kid is different, so if it works for you and your family, that’s the most important thing!”