Feeding Him Like A Bird

Before Bear was even 1, Silverstone explained she used to chew his food in her own mouth, and he would then retrieve it with his mouth.

"I can understand that it would make some people feel uncomfortable, possibly, because it's new to them," she said. "But I do want to let you know that this has been going on for thousands of years — still going on all over the place — and it's natural."

"It's a part of the weaning process, so while I'm still breast-feeding it's just a way to introduce him to food when he doesn't have teeth … and he can't chew," she continued. "My kid is healthy. My kid's the happiest baby ever. He didn't have teeth and he would choke. And, basically, how it started was simply that Bear — when he was about 5 months old — I'd be eating and he would come at me with his little mouth open and be on my mouth trying to get the food out of my mouth."