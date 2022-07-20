Eek!Alicia Silverstone Receives Backlash After Admitting She & 11-Year-Old Son Bear Sleep In The Same Bed: 'That's Creepy'
Alicia Silverstone is never shy when it comes to discussing her unusual parenting methods, but her latest confession about 11-year-old son Bear has fans seriously weirded out.
The actress, 45, appeared on the most recent episode of the "The Ellen Fisher Podcast" where she and the eponymous host talked about "taboo parenting" and veganism.
"Bear and I still sleep together," she soon shockingly admitted, acknowledging she'll probably "get in trouble" for sharing that tidbit, but "I don’t really care."
Silverstone was right about being the target of naysayers, as one person on Twitter called her a "nut" for her confession. "That's kind of creepy," echoed another.
The Clueless lead first rattled fans with her unconventional ways a decade ago when she revealed she would feed then 10-month-old Bear as is she were a bird, chewing the food in her own mouth before he retrieves it with his mouth.
"I can understand that it would make some people feel uncomfortable, possibly, because it's new to them. But I do want to let you know that this has been going on for thousands of years — still going on all over the place — and it's natural," she insisted. "It's a part of the weaning process, so while I'm still breastfeeding it's just a way to introduce him to food when he doesn't have teeth … and he can't chew."
"My kid is healthy. My kid's the happiest baby ever. He didn't have teeth and he would choke," the actress continued to explain and defend herself. "And, basically, how it started was simply that Bear — when he was about 5 months old — I'd be eating and he would come at me with his little mouth open and be on my mouth trying to get the food out of my mouth."
The star, who shares her son with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, also spilled a few years ago that Bear has never taken antibiotics.
"He's such an example of health," the mom-of-one declared. "I'm not saying I wouldn't give it to him. I'm saying he doesn't need it."