15 Cutest Photos of Celebrity Mother-Daughter Duos in Honor of Mother's Day

Despite her busy schedule, Beyoncé keeps a close relationship with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

In a past interview with Vogue, the mom-of-three shared how she felt like she was connected to her child during her labor.

"I felt like when I was having contractions, I envisioned my child pushing through a very heavy door. And I imagined this tiny infant doing all the work, so I couldn't think about my own pain," said Beyoncé. "We were talking. I know it sounds crazy, but I felt a communication."