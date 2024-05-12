15 Cutest Photos of Celebrity Mother-Daughter Duos in Honor of Mother's Day
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
Despite her busy schedule, Beyoncé keeps a close relationship with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.
In a past interview with Vogue, the mom-of-three shared how she felt like she was connected to her child during her labor.
"I felt like when I was having contractions, I envisioned my child pushing through a very heavy door. And I imagined this tiny infant doing all the work, so I couldn't think about my own pain," said Beyoncé. "We were talking. I know it sounds crazy, but I felt a communication."
Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow
Blythe Danner shares one daughter and one son with Bruce Paltrow. As for her relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow, Blythe is said to be strict with her whenever they work together.
Still, it does not affect their lovely mother-and-daughter connection.
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are among the hottest mom-and-daughter tandems in the industry, but they often look like twins!
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross
Diana Ross has raised her kids the best way possible, and her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross has always spoken positively about their relationship.
"Waking us up for school, sitting for dinner with us and giving us a genuine, anchored, real family life and home life. The most important thing to my mother was not fame, it was her children," Tracee told InStyle for her 2022 cover story.
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck
Jennifer Garner ensures she is always present for her kids despite her split from Ben Affleck.
In December 2022, the Yes Day actress surprised her fans when she went on a mother-daughter date with Violet Affleck at the White House to mark the latter's 17th birthday.
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Katie Holmes maintains a sweet and close relationship with her daughter, Suri Cruise, who has been estranged from her father, Tom Cruise.
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn, North West, is following in their footsteps to become the next superstar.
Although Kim is also a mom to her three other kids, she revealed how her sister Kourtney Kardashian thought her eldest child was her "lesson on this planet."
"I'm supposed to learn even more about patience — she teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life," said the KKW Beauty mogul.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
Another Kardashian-Jenner mother-and-daughter duo: Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster share a sweet relationship as the mom guides her in the industry.
"Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven," Kylie said in May 2021. "Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to."
Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson have supported each other's endeavors over the past years. They have also graced red carpet events together.
Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow
Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow have a strong bond.
"On a typical day, she'll come into my room and we'll stand side by side and do makeup together," Leslie said of her daughter. "And talk about whatever and then she'll sneak off into my closet."
Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz
Lisa Bonet has only one child with Lenny Kravitz, which has allowed her to focus on her daughter.
Speaking with Elle U.K. in 2018, Zoë Kravitz gushed about living with her mother after her parents split when she was only 2 years old.
"My mom did a really good job of keeping me sheltered," Zoë shared. "I didn't have television growing up, and I didn't have internet at the house. I was allowed to watch one movie a weekend that we had on VHS that she would choose."
Serena Williams and Olympia
Serena Williams welcomed her daughter with Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017. They expanded their family when Adira River Ohanian was born in August 2023.
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon is always twinning with her daughter, Ava Phillippe, that the public has often mistook the Legally Blonde star for her child.
"It makes me feel so young. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother," Reese told InStyle.
Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp
Vanessa Paradis and her daughter with Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose Depp, enjoy their mother-and-daughter time despite being in the spotlight. In fact, the proud parents did well to guide their daughter even when their relationship ended in 2012.
"I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most 'normal childhood' that they could," Lily-Rose told i-D. "And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood. I'm super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody's."
Yolanda Foster, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid
Although she moved on from Mohamed Hadid, Yolanda Foster remains close with her daughters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. She also has son Anwar Hadid.