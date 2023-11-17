Everything to Know About Celine Dion's Health Battle in 8 Clicks

From 2016 to 2017, Celine Dion started worrying fans about her different health issues caused by her full-packed schedule at that time. She launched her first Las Vegas residency, A New Day, in 2003 and generated over $385 million in revenue after completing 714 shows in 2007.

She did not stop there, as she performed in more shows and concerts before her second Las Vegas residency, Celine, which ran from 2011 to 2019.

Due to exhaustion and a throat infection, Dion had to cancel some of her tour stops and focus on recovery. Apart from those issues, she faced other conditions that tested her strength.