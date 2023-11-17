Everything to Know About Celine Dion's Health Battle in 8 Clicks
Celine Dion's Health Started Deteriorating After Non-Stop Performing
From 2016 to 2017, Celine Dion started worrying fans about her different health issues caused by her full-packed schedule at that time. She launched her first Las Vegas residency, A New Day, in 2003 and generated over $385 million in revenue after completing 714 shows in 2007.
She did not stop there, as she performed in more shows and concerts before her second Las Vegas residency, Celine, which ran from 2011 to 2019.
Due to exhaustion and a throat infection, Dion had to cancel some of her tour stops and focus on recovery. Apart from those issues, she faced other conditions that tested her strength.
Celine Dion Developed Another Throat Issue
USA Today reported that Dion was recovering from a throat virus when she lost her husband, René Angélil, to cancer on January 14, 2016. Per the report, she overexerted her vocal cords, which affected her health.
She also canceled more shows on her Courage world tour amid the dark moment in her life.
She Faced Fertility Issues
After they welcomed their first son, René-Charles, in 2001, Dion disclosed that she and Angélil tried to conceive their second baby but failed several times.
"So, we didn't want to do this thing. But we did (have) a miscarriage," she told Oprah Winfrey. "We tried four times to have a child. We're still trying. We're on the fifth try. And I tell you, if five is my lucky number, this fifth try has got to come in."
The "All by Myself" songstress underwent six rounds of IVF until the fertility treatments led them to welcome their twins, Nelson and Eddy.
She Canceled More Las Vegas Stops Due to Another Problem
On March 21, 2018, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer confirmed that she had been struggling with Patulous Eustachian tube issues that required minimally invasive surgery. Her team added that the condition caused hearing irregularities.
Dion returned to the stage two months later and received a standing ovation from her Las Vegas audience.
"You know it's been a while since we've done a show, I had a little health issue — don't we all," she told the crowd at that time. "But I have to tell you, I'm extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous."
Celine Dion Sparked Rumors That She Was Anorexic
Dion dealt with eating disorder rumors when her appearance started changing in 2007. The public expressed their worries over her sudden weight loss.
She spoke with The Guardian to clarify the claims and explained that she has always been thin all her life. The "All by Myself" singer said there was nothing wrong and her passion for dancing helped her lose weight.
Celine Dion's Spasms Began in 2021
Following her decision to reschedule her Courage tour in 2022, Dion canceled more shows when she began experiencing spasms — a symptom of her now-confirmed Stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.
"It's going very slow, and it's very frustrating for me," she said in April 2022 in a YouTube video. "I'm getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I'm still experiencing some spasms, and it's taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped."
She Canceled More Shows Starting in 2021
Months after she started having symptoms, the "That's the Way It Is" singer confirmed on December 8, 2022, that she was diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome. The rare neurological disorder causes muscle stiffness, spasms, slurred speech and double vision.
In May, she officially nixed her world tour to focus on her health.
"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%," she wrote. "It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!' – Celine xx."
Celine Dion Is Determined to Get Better
In July, Celine's sister Claudette Dion told the Canadian TV show Bonsior Bonsior that the "Because You Loved Me" singer was working hard as she faced her latest health battle.
The following month, Claudette revealed to Le Journal de Montréal that their sister Linda moved into Celine's home to care for her.
"At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it," she continued. "It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life. We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."