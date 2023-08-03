Celine Dion, Bruce Willis and More Celebrities Diagnosed With Rare Diseases

Bruce Willis' family delivered heartbreaking news about the actor's health in 2022, saying he had been diagnosed with aphasia. But a few months later, an update regarding his official health condition disclosed that the Die Hard star's official diagnosis was frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," the official statement said. "As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the condition occurs when the frontal and temporal lobes' nerve cells get lost, and it causes the brain parts to shrink.