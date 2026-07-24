Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt Break Up After Over a Year Together

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Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt have reportedly broken up after dating for over a year. Sources close to the former couple told TMZ that "the breakup is amicable, and the two remain friends with no hard feelings."

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Inside Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt's Over a Year-Long Relationship

Source: MEGA Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt reportedly first sparked romance rumors in late 2024.

The Boys star and the Victoria's Secret model first sparked dating rumors in late 2024 after they were reportedly spotted together. The speculation grew further when the pair was seen enjoying a day out in Los Angeles on January 18, 2025, per E! News.

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Source: MEGA Kelsey Merritt and Chace Crawford's romance was confirmed in April 2025 when they were spotted kissing on a day out.

Their romance was confirmed in April, 2025, per People, when they were spotted kissing during a shopping trip in New York City. The former couple went Instagram official in July last year when Crawford shared photos from his 40th birthday celebration on his Stories. One of the photos showed the duo taking a mirror selfie, with the actor's hand around his then-partner's waist. Another shot showed Merritt holding the birthday cake with "Happy Birthday, Darling" written on it. Although the former couple largely kept their romance private, their abrupt split came as a shock to fans.

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Chace Crawford Previously Admitted He Hooked Up With a 'Gossip Girl' Colleague

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Source: MEGA Chace Crawford admitted he hooked up with one of his 'Gossip Girl' costars.

Crawford starred as Nate Archibald in the cult classic TV series Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. During an appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, he revealed he got entangled with a fellow actor on the set. "I would say those things are inevitable," he remarked. "When you're in your 20s...the thing is you're on these things—people probably think it's these s--- scenes or whatever, that's like the worst part of it, with 60 people watching," he continued.

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Source: @callherdaddy/YouTube Chace Crawford said getting involved with costars is 'inevitable.'

Source: MEGA Chace Crawford said he didn't date any of Gossip Girl's leading ladies.