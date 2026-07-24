or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Chace Crawford
OK LogoCOUPLES

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt Break Up After Over a Year Together

Split photo of Chace Crawford & Kelsey Merritt
Source: MEGA

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt split after over a year together.

Contact us by Email

July 24 2026, Published 3:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt have reportedly broken up after dating for over a year.

Sources close to the former couple told TMZ that "the breakup is amicable, and the two remain friends with no hard feelings."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt's Over a Year-Long Relationship

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt reportedly first sparked romance rumors in late 2024.
Source: MEGA

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt reportedly first sparked romance rumors in late 2024.

The Boys star and the Victoria's Secret model first sparked dating rumors in late 2024 after they were reportedly spotted together.

The speculation grew further when the pair was seen enjoying a day out in Los Angeles on January 18, 2025, per E! News.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelsey Merritt and Chace Crawford's romance was confirmed in April 2025 when they were spotted kissing on a day out.
Source: MEGA

Kelsey Merritt and Chace Crawford's romance was confirmed in April 2025 when they were spotted kissing on a day out.

Their romance was confirmed in April, 2025, per People, when they were spotted kissing during a shopping trip in New York City.

The former couple went Instagram official in July last year when Crawford shared photos from his 40th birthday celebration on his Stories.

One of the photos showed the duo taking a mirror selfie, with the actor's hand around his then-partner's waist. Another shot showed Merritt holding the birthday cake with "Happy Birthday, Darling" written on it.

Although the former couple largely kept their romance private, their abrupt split came as a shock to fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Chace Crawford Previously Admitted He Hooked Up With a 'Gossip Girl' Colleague

MORE ON:
Chace Crawford

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Chace Crawford admitted he hooked up with one of his 'Gossip Girl' costars.
Source: MEGA

Chace Crawford admitted he hooked up with one of his 'Gossip Girl' costars.

Crawford starred as Nate Archibald in the cult classic TV series Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. During an appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, he revealed he got entangled with a fellow actor on the set.

"I would say those things are inevitable," he remarked.

"When you're in your 20s...the thing is you're on these things—people probably think it's these s--- scenes or whatever, that's like the worst part of it, with 60 people watching," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @callherdaddy/YouTube

Chace Crawford said getting involved with costars is 'inevitable.'

Image of Chace Crawford said he didn't date any of Gossip Girl's leading ladies.
Source: MEGA

Chace Crawford said he didn't date any of Gossip Girl's leading ladies.

"It's the downtime. You're doing this show, you're on set for like 12-14 hours a day and usually there's some pretty interesting people from all walks of life," The Covenant star explained.

Although he refused to name the costar he hooked up with, he did hint that it wasn't one of the leading ladies, i.e., Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Michelle Trachtenberg or Jessica Szohr.

"There's a lot of actors and people coming onto the show, over the years," Crawford said.

"And I was fortunate enough to have in the city a really good friend group. And everyone else has their little friend group. So you meet people in that wider circle, it's not just that tiny little circle. There's a lot of people involved. But again, it was like our college experience," he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.