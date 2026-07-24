Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt Break Up After Over a Year Together
July 24 2026, Published 3:06 a.m. ET
Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt have reportedly broken up after dating for over a year.
Sources close to the former couple told TMZ that "the breakup is amicable, and the two remain friends with no hard feelings."
Inside Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt's Over a Year-Long Relationship
The Boys star and the Victoria's Secret model first sparked dating rumors in late 2024 after they were reportedly spotted together.
The speculation grew further when the pair was seen enjoying a day out in Los Angeles on January 18, 2025, per E! News.
Their romance was confirmed in April, 2025, per People, when they were spotted kissing during a shopping trip in New York City.
The former couple went Instagram official in July last year when Crawford shared photos from his 40th birthday celebration on his Stories.
One of the photos showed the duo taking a mirror selfie, with the actor's hand around his then-partner's waist. Another shot showed Merritt holding the birthday cake with "Happy Birthday, Darling" written on it.
Although the former couple largely kept their romance private, their abrupt split came as a shock to fans.
Chace Crawford Previously Admitted He Hooked Up With a 'Gossip Girl' Colleague
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Crawford starred as Nate Archibald in the cult classic TV series Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. During an appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, he revealed he got entangled with a fellow actor on the set.
"I would say those things are inevitable," he remarked.
"When you're in your 20s...the thing is you're on these things—people probably think it's these s--- scenes or whatever, that's like the worst part of it, with 60 people watching," he continued.
"It's the downtime. You're doing this show, you're on set for like 12-14 hours a day and usually there's some pretty interesting people from all walks of life," The Covenant star explained.
Although he refused to name the costar he hooked up with, he did hint that it wasn't one of the leading ladies, i.e., Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Michelle Trachtenberg or Jessica Szohr.
"There's a lot of actors and people coming onto the show, over the years," Crawford said.
"And I was fortunate enough to have in the city a really good friend group. And everyone else has their little friend group. So you meet people in that wider circle, it's not just that tiny little circle. There's a lot of people involved. But again, it was like our college experience," he added.