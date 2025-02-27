Michelle Trachtenberg Dead at 39: Rosie O'Donnell, Kim Cattrall and More Stars Who Paid Tribute to the Actress

Danny Tamberelli, who worked with Trachtenberg on The Adventures of Pete & Pete, celebrated her life in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"We grew up learning how to make people laugh together. More importantly, we learned to make each other laugh and pull pranks on everyone," he wrote. "We were doing improv when it was still called playing pretend to get laughs. She was a master of the clothespin game, tagging any and everyone she could."

Tamberelli also recalled the time Trachtenberg got upset when he played his bass on the set of the series, as he would not hang out with her during lunchtime. She reportedly "hid the cable so I couldn't play through the amp."

He continued mourning the late star, writing, "I got the message. She was a bright light, firecracker and caring person who spent a lot of time and effort advocating for people who needed a louder voice. Michelle was someone to look up to in this business and to the general world at large. She will be missed. All my love, sympathy and compassion to Lana, Irene and the rest of her family and friends."