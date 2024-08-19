OK Magazine
Blake Lively Once Ripped Apart a Reporter for Asking About Her Romance With Penn Badgley: 'I Thought You Were Supposed to Be Classy'

Photo of Blake Lively and Penn Badgley.
Blake Lively once chewed out a reporter for asking about her relationship with Penn Badgley.

Aug. 19 2024

The backlash against Blake Lively isn't dying down any time soon.

After being slammed for her past transphobic comments and rude demeanor toward journalists, an interview has resurfaced in which the Gossip Girl alum, 36, snapped at a reporter who asked about her relationship with costar Penn Badgley, whom she dated from 2007 until 2010.

During a 2008 interview where Lively was promoting the film The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, she was questioned about kissing Alan Arkin. "He’s a little bit of an upgrade from Chace [Crawford] and Penn," she quipped of her fellow cast members on the CW show. "So I’m looking forward to that."

The reporter then asked Lively about her real-life partnership with the You star, 37, who played her boyfriend on the show, to which she replied, "I thought this was New York Magazine. I thought you were supposed to be classy."

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley dated from 2007 until 2010.

As OK! previously reported, Lively was recently slammed on social media for using transphobic slurs multiple times in past interviews during her Gossip Girl days.

"I feel like a t----- a lot of the time. I don’t know, I’m … large? They put me in six-inch heels, and I tower over every man. I’ve got this long hair and lots of clothes and makeup on. I just feel really big a lot of the time, and I’m surrounded by a lot of tiny people. I feel like a man sometimes," she said during a 2009 chat.

Blake Lively has been under fire for her recently surfaced comments.

During a 2008 sit down, the A Simple Favor actress used the word again when she was questioned about the rumors that she and Leighton Meester didn't get along.

"You read the gossip magazines, and everybody is dating everyone, everybody hates everyone, everybody's had tons of plastic surgery and we're actually men and t------. You don't listen to the rumors," Lively said flippantly.

Blake Lively rose to fame playing Serena van der Woodsen on 'Gossip Girl.'

Later in 2009, Lively mentioned the term yet again when talking about her future children. "I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be t-------. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated," the now mother-of-four stated.

"She deserves her cancellation 100 percent," one X user wrote about Lively's past comments.

"You just blew up the whole smear campaign with this one," another added.

New York Magazine conducted the 2008 interview with Lively.

