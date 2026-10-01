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Chad Lowe’s Father Chuck Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Granddaughter Fiona After Her Sudden Death at 13

Image of Chad Lowe's daughter, Fiona Lowe, passed away on September 29.
Source: MEGA: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Lowe's daughter Fiona passed away on September 29.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

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Chuck Lowe paid tribute to his late granddaughter.

The father of actors Rob Lowe and Chad Lowe shared a heartbreaking post following the sudden passing of Chad and wife Kim Painter's 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.

On Wednesday, September 30, Chuck uploaded a photo of the teen swimming in a pool to his Instagram, writing in the caption, "Rest in peace sweet Fiona."

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'She Was the Light of Our Lives'

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Image of Chuck Lowe posted a tribute to his late granddaughter via Instagram.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chuck Lowe posted a tribute to his late granddaughter via Instagram.

As previously reported by OK!, the couple shared that their middle daughter passed away on Tuesday, September 29.

"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance," the family expressed in a statement.

"She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," they added.

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Source: @lowedown769/instagram

Chuck Lowe shared a throwback photo of his late granddaughter.

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photo of The death was confirmed on September 29.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

The death was confirmed on September 29.

Along with asking for privacy, Chad and Kim used their statement to urge anyone struggling with their mental health to seek help.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988," the couple concluded.

The cause of Fiona's death has not been confirmed.

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'A Devastating Time for the Community'

Image of Chad Lowe and his wife Kim Painter are also parents to daughters Mabel and Nixie.
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Lowe and his wife Kim Painter are also parents to daughters Mabel and Nixie.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 58, and the producer, 52, are also parents to daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. The couple welcomed Fiona on November 16, 2012, having chosen to keep their family largely out of the public eye.

Days after Chad and his wife shared their heartbreak following her untimely death, those closest to Fiona are coming together to honor her memory.

"The school and community are very inclusive, artistic, a warm place. Parents are friends and most are involved with the school. This is a devastating time for the community,” an insider told People. "The Lowe family is very involved and are at many school functions."

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Chad Lowe Opened Up About Being a Girl Dad

Image of A few years ago, Chad Lowe said having daughters was 'an incredible privilege.'
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

A few years ago, Chad Lowe said having daughters was 'an incredible privilege.'

Years before the tragedy, Chad shared that becoming a father to three daughters changed his perspective on life.

"I feel like having daughters is such an incredible privilege," he said.

He noted that having all girls took things he'd previously understood "intellectually" and "put it in my heart."

"I look at the world from really their perspective, and I see the world and a lot of the injustices in the world from their perspective," he added.

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