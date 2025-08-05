Chad Michael Murray's Transformation: See Before and After Photos

Article continues below advertisement

2002

Source: MEGA

Chad Michael Murray looked like the perfect leading man with his surfer hairstyle at the premiere of The Santa Clause 2 in 2002.

2003

Source: MEGA

At the 2003 Teen Choice Awards, Murray showed off his cute quirks as he posed for the cameras.

2004

Source: MEGA

S--- and cool! The One Tree Hill alum let his good looks do the talking at the Teen Choice Awards 2004. For the event, he sported a light green shirt under a black jacket, complementing his dark trousers.

2005

Source: MEGA

No one can rock a buzzcut hairstyle better than Murray! In January 2005, the Gilmore Girls star had hearts swooning with his gentlemanly charm, highlighted by his dark red velvet jacket and a crisp button-down shirt.

2006

Source: MEGA

Murray looked dapper in a formal outfit at the 11th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. He paired his dark suit with a gray shirt, a black tie and a ring on his left hand for a more eye-catching look.

2007

Source: MEGA

Murray dressed to the nines for the Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End premiere in California in May 2007.

2008

Source: MEGA

The Dawson's Creek star was cheeky in the most adorable way when he playfully lifted the Teen Choice Awards' surfboard in 2008.

2010

Source: MEGA

Looking like a dream! Murray arrived at the Data Awards in California sporting a gray jacket, a dark shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes.

2012

Source: MEGA

The Riverdale actor opted for an all-black look when he attended the 20th Annual Elton John Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2012.

2013

Source: MEGA

The following year, Murray brought back his signature buzzcut hairstyle when he joined the viewing party again in Los Angeles, Calif.

2014

Source: MEGA

Murray flaunted his charm effortlessly in a black leather jacket, a dark shirt and matching pants at the Los Angeles premiere of Cavemen.

2015

Source: MEGA

The A Cinderella Story actor had everyone swooning during his appearance at the Disney & ABC Television Group's TCA Winter Press Tour in 2015.

2016

Source: MEGA

Murray suited up in style for the CMT Music Awards in 2016.

2017

Source: MEGA

During the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2 in California, Murray looked like a walking heartthrob in an off-white turtleneck sweater and a dark, double-breasted coat.

2022

Source: MEGA

Murray proved he looks good in everything when he donned a red and black plaid shirt, a white T-shirt and gray pants to the 3rd Annual Christmas Con. He amped up the style with tan boots.

2023

Source: MEGA

The Sullivan's Crossing star unleashed his inner rockstar at the Los Angeles premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4.

2025

Source: MEGA