Chad Michael Murray's Transformation: See Before and After Photos
2002
Chad Michael Murray looked like the perfect leading man with his surfer hairstyle at the premiere of The Santa Clause 2 in 2002.
2003
At the 2003 Teen Choice Awards, Murray showed off his cute quirks as he posed for the cameras.
2004
S--- and cool! The One Tree Hill alum let his good looks do the talking at the Teen Choice Awards 2004. For the event, he sported a light green shirt under a black jacket, complementing his dark trousers.
2005
No one can rock a buzzcut hairstyle better than Murray!
In January 2005, the Gilmore Girls star had hearts swooning with his gentlemanly charm, highlighted by his dark red velvet jacket and a crisp button-down shirt.
2006
Murray looked dapper in a formal outfit at the 11th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. He paired his dark suit with a gray shirt, a black tie and a ring on his left hand for a more eye-catching look.
2007
Murray dressed to the nines for the Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End premiere in California in May 2007.
2008
The Dawson's Creek star was cheeky in the most adorable way when he playfully lifted the Teen Choice Awards' surfboard in 2008.
2010
Looking like a dream! Murray arrived at the Data Awards in California sporting a gray jacket, a dark shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes.
2012
The Riverdale actor opted for an all-black look when he attended the 20th Annual Elton John Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2012.
2013
The following year, Murray brought back his signature buzzcut hairstyle when he joined the viewing party again in Los Angeles, Calif.
2014
Murray flaunted his charm effortlessly in a black leather jacket, a dark shirt and matching pants at the Los Angeles premiere of Cavemen.
2015
The A Cinderella Story actor had everyone swooning during his appearance at the Disney & ABC Television Group's TCA Winter Press Tour in 2015.
2016
Murray suited up in style for the CMT Music Awards in 2016.
2017
During the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2 in California, Murray looked like a walking heartthrob in an off-white turtleneck sweater and a dark, double-breasted coat.
2022
Murray proved he looks good in everything when he donned a red and black plaid shirt, a white T-shirt and gray pants to the 3rd Annual Christmas Con. He amped up the style with tan boots.
2023
The Sullivan's Crossing star unleashed his inner rockstar at the Los Angeles premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4.
2025
Murray stole the spotlight with his manly looks at the U.K. premiere of Freakier Friday, appearing flawlessly attractive in a dark-colored suit and matching trousers.