Keanu Reeves Honors Late Costar Lance Reddick By Wearing Special Pin At 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Premiere: Photos
The show must go on. Though John Wick: Chapter 4 star Lance Reddick suddenly passed on Friday, March 17, Keanu Reeves and the rest of their costars banded together to attend the flick's Los Angeles premiere on Monday, March 20.
The cast honored the late actor — who reportedly died of natural causes at age 60 — by wearing a bright blue ribbon with their outfits.
According to an outlet, the ribbons were handed out at the screening alongside a note that read, "We kindly ask you to wear this royal blue ribbon in honor of our dear friend Lance Reddick." Blue is said to be Reddick's favorite color.
Reeves secured the pin to his black suit, which he accessorized with a dark shirt and tie, as well as a pair of brown shoes.
After snapping some solo shots, Reeves and his The Matrix costar Laurence Fishburne, who's also in the John Wick franchise, came together.
The Speed star praised Reddick during his March 20 red carpet interviews, telling one publication, "We worked together on four films over ten years. He was a remarkable artist and a special person with grace and dignity."
"I guess what comes to mind right now is the first time that I met him and we worked together on John Wick, he had this idea for the way that he wanted the character to speak and just his enthusiasm and passion, and the way that he and I got to work and kind of speak the unspoken, that connection," he continued. "It's just really cool."
After the sad news broke, the fan-favorite and director Chad Stahelski announced they were dedicating the movie to Reddick.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they pair stated. "Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."
People talked to Reeves about Reddick, while TMZ reported on the ribbons.