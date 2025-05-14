Chanel West Coast Admits Getting Liposuction Has Been a 'Treacherous Recovery Process'

Chanel, who was born Chelsea Chanel Dudley , shared her liposuction process on her MTV show The West Coast Hustle last year. After giving birth to her daughter, Bowie Breeze , whom she shares with boyfriend Dom Fenison in November 2022, she relied on the plastic surgery procedure to get back to herself.

"I wanted to be more open about it once I found out how hard it was,” she explained to a media outlet. “Because I'm like, all these girls are out here doing this and not telling anybody how brutal the recovery process is.”

Chanel West Coast said liposuction gave her the 'little jump start' she needed to get her body back.

"I was like, let me be more honest about this so people know that you don't just pop out with a good body," she shared. "It is such a long, treacherous recovery process. When you're healing, you itch so bad for months. And I was like, 'Dude, I could never do this again.'"

Regardless of the pain, Chanel still thinks getting liposuction was the right move.

"I do feel like if I never did the lipo, I would have still got my body back eventually," she continued. "It definitely was the little jump start I needed, though. So any girls out there who are pretending that it's super easy, I'm like, 'What do you do? We need to know the secret.'"