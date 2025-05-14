Chanel West Coast Admits Getting Liposuction Has Been a 'Treacherous Recovery Process'
Chanel West Coast recently opened up about recovering from liposuction and the difficulties involved in it.
A 'Brutal Recovery'
"I wanted to be more open about it once I found out how hard it was,” she explained to a media outlet. “Because I'm like, all these girls are out here doing this and not telling anybody how brutal the recovery process is.”
Chanel, who was born Chelsea Chanel Dudley, shared her liposuction process on her MTV show The West Coast Hustle last year. After giving birth to her daughter, Bowie Breeze, whom she shares with boyfriend Dom Fenison in November 2022, she relied on the plastic surgery procedure to get back to herself.
Getting Her Body Back
"I was like, let me be more honest about this so people know that you don't just pop out with a good body," she shared. "It is such a long, treacherous recovery process. When you're healing, you itch so bad for months. And I was like, 'Dude, I could never do this again.'"
Regardless of the pain, Chanel still thinks getting liposuction was the right move.
"I do feel like if I never did the lipo, I would have still got my body back eventually," she continued. "It definitely was the little jump start I needed, though. So any girls out there who are pretending that it's super easy, I'm like, 'What do you do? We need to know the secret.'"
Chanel recalled finding out she was pregnant in 2022, around the same time she had launched her swimwear line, Coasty Swim. She noted she “obviously wasn’t making maternity swimwear,” which made the whole situation a bit challenging at the time.
"It's been a struggle getting my body back to where I want to be health-wise and fitness-wise," she said. "And now that I think I got my body back to where it's supposed to be, I'm going super hard with all new photo shoots."
The musician explained a swimwear line is the “perfect business” for her, as she can be “on vacation” and still “promote something” she’s “selling at the same time.”
A Country Singer
Aside from swimwear, she’s also dabbling into a new venture — making country music, which began with her new single “Lil’ Bit Country.”
"I'm just a music lover," she detailed. "I've listened to absolutely everything growing up, from rock to hip-hop to country. And so, for me, it was the natural evolution. All the new music I'm doing is very much country blues rock influenced, but there's also still that hip-hop flavor to it. There's a couple raps on some of the songs, but for the most part, it's all singing very much country blues."