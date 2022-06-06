Chanel West Coast Debuts Baby Bump At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards — See Photos!

Prior to the awards show, Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, confirmed her pregnancy news to E! News. "I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," she shared. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."

"From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she continued. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."