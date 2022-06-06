Chanel West Coast Debuts Baby Bump At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards — See Photos!
Oh, mama! Chanel West Coast debuted her baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5.
The MTV star looked gorgeous in a printed dress, while her man, Dom Fenison, looked dapper in a suit.
"#mtvawards ready ✨ Baby west coasts first red carpet! Lol Dress @dolcegabbana Shoes & clutch @louboutinworld Hair @pelos_de_eloteee MUA @brendamonique_," she captioned a video clip via Instagram.
Of course, people loved seeing the baby bump making its debut at an event. One person wrote, "MamaWestCoastSlayin’🔥," while another added, "Congratulations! Enjoy this special time."
A third person added, "Congratulations on your baby❤You will be an amazing mother."
Prior to the awards show, Chanel, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, confirmed her pregnancy news to E! News. "I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," she shared. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."
"From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she continued. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."
Though she's experienced some morning sickness, Chanel gushed over her boyfriend. (The two went public with their relationship earlier this year.) "Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me," she said.
As for where Chanel's music is headed, she said that after she gives birth, her direction may change. "There's still going to be a little bit of that dabbled in the mix, but I really just feel inspired to make more serious and thoughtful music," she stated. "I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it."